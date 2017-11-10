Derick Dillard Tweets About Jazz Jennings Again, & People Are Pissed

Member of the infamous 19 Kids and Counting Duggar family and reality TV star Jill Duggar's husband, Derick Dillard, criticized Jazz Jennings’ parents and attacked the fellow TLC star on Thursday on Twitter, repeatedly misgendering the younger star on the social media platform. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Dillard attacked Jennings in such a way, and people are rightfully pissed at him.

TLC/Discovery Communications and Derick Dillard did not immediately respond to Romper's request for comment about Dillard's recent tweets.

On Oct. 26, Derick initially tweeted a link to a blog post he wrote about America needing to unify more than ever. Which is a lovely message on the surface. But a fellow Twitter user, @_mastercthulhu, replied to his Tweet and said:

Honestly, I do see where you are coming from and I understand what you are trying to say. Personally, i think the reason why people reply......to your tweets so often is because they often come off as hateful. Like calling someone’s identity an oxymoron is very condescending...

Derick's reply on Thursday to those tweets directly referenced Jazz Jennings, of the TLC show I Am Jazz — and not in a positive way. The Duggar family has a lot of fans, and many of the oldest Duggar daughters, including Jill (Duggar) Dillard, have definitely made a name for themselves on the spin-off of 19 Kids & Counting. But even their fanbase might not be enough to save Derick from the ire of TLC network executives if he keeps negatively tweeting about Jennings as he did on Twitter the other day.

I pity Jazz, 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 9, 2017

In a tweet about Jennings on Thursday, Derick said:

I pity Jazz, 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days.

Notice that Derick not only accused Jazz's parents of taking advantage of her, but he also misgendered her twice in one tweet.

The reply sent to Derick on Thursday was likely in reference to the last time Derick tweeted about Jazz, when he said "'Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God" back in August, according to People. Of course, transgender people are not a myth — there are approximately 1.4 million transgender adults in the United States alone, from every background and faith community, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality. And science supports non-binary gender identities.

What an oxymoron... a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) August 3, 2017

Back when Derick tweeted about Jennings in August, it was actually in response to a tweet made by the TLC Twitter account that promoted I Am Jazz. So whatever anyone might think of what Derick actually said, it's probably not a smart move on his part to criticize a show that's on the same network as the reality TV show he appears on.

At the very least, Derick's tweets are transphobic, and fans have alleged he is bullying the 16-year-old girl as they have said in the past, according to E! News. In August, Jazz responded to the earlier situation on Twitter, saying, according to People, "Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different."

Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different. — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) August 3, 2017

But despite backlash from other Twitters users and fans of both Counting On and I Am Jazz the last time he did this, Derick doesn't seem to have learned from his past mistakes. Even after the VP of Publicity for TLC, Shannon Llanes, said, "Derick Dillard’s personal statement does not represent the views of TLC," in a statement to USA Today.

These latest tweets from Derick are not a good look for the reality TV show star, and it's likely that the higher-ups at TLC don't like it when their stars create negative press. In addition, some sources say Counting On's ratings are "plummeting," and a new season of the show has not yet been announced, according to In Touch Weekly. This is probably not the time to attack a teenage girl or her parents on Twitter, as many feel Derick did with his latest tweets about Jazz.

Since he's a fairly public figure who has been warned against doing this sort of thing in the past, I would have thought Derick might've learned to cool it with the inflammatory tweets by now, particularly about Jennings. But I guess I'd be wrong.