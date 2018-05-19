Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex (!!!) has made many headlines for her rumored plan to speak at her wedding reception. However, as the reception continues to unfold, several tidbits have emerged about her new husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's speech instead. Details about Prince Harry's royal wedding reception speech show how he is so excited to finally be Meghan's husband.

“It was very off-the-cuff, which was lovely,” an anonymous guest reportedly told People about Harry's speech at the reception on Saturday. “He promised that all the Americans wouldn’t steal the swords and said, ‘Please, when you leave, be quiet as you don’t want to wake the neighbors,’ which was quite fun.” The guest also allegedly noted that Harry did all the "thank yous," and that when he used the phrase "my wife and I," many attendees responded with cheers, People reported.

The queen hosted the reception in honor of the newlyweds at St George's Hall in Windsor Castle, where they also had the ceremony. All 600 guests who attended the ceremony were also invited to the reception, The Telegraph reported. Afterwards, 200 of the couple's closest family and friends are invited to a smaller, more private party hosted by Prince Harry's father, Charles, Prince of Wales.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite the fact that 600 people were there, People's anonymous source reportedly said that the gathering still felt intimate. The guest allegedly told the outlet:

It was more than you would ever imagine it to be ... It did feel like we were really part of their very special occasion. It just felt about the two of them, which was great.

Several other details about the reception have emerged as well. Another anonymous guest reportedly spoke with People for a different article about Prince Charles's speech. “Charles gave a brilliant speech,” the guest allegedly told People, adding that the speech reflected “how he’s really happy for them both.” The guest also reportedly told People that “Harry was very emotional" during the speech, adding:

He ended it calling him, "My darling old Harry, I’m so happy for you," which was very sweet ... He said he was very pleased to be asked [to walk Meghan down the aisle] and happy to help out.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to the reported heartfelt speeches, Sir Elton John performed at the reception, noted the official royal website. The website explained that Prince Harry asked John to perform at the event, adding that "Sir Elton performed for the newly married couple in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family."

The legendary musician allegedly played hits including "Tiny Dancer," "Circle of Life," "Your Song," and "I'm Still Standing," reported the Daily Mail. Someone who claimed to be a friend of Harry’s reportedly told the Daily Mail: "Harry had given a great speech at the end of it asked 'does anyone here know how to play the piano?'"

John is a close friend of the royal family, and this was not the first time he performed at a family event. When Prince Harry's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, died in 1997, John sang at her funeral. He performed a version of "Candle in the Wind" with rewritten words in the late princess's honor, reported The Sun.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince William also made a speech at the reception, the Daily Mail reported, in which he is said to have "had people laughing with some memories of Harry as a baby in diapers and needing a bottle every night."

Meghan was expected to make a speech at the reception as well, The Mirror reported earlier this week. However, a source told the Daily Mail that the newly-minted Duchess did not wind up making a speech. Hmm. Perhaps her plan all along was to speak at the private reception later in the day. Here's hoping more information on Meghan's rumored speech come out soon.