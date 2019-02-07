I sometimes try to remember what I spent my money on before I had kids, and I can't quite imagine what I did with all that disposable income. With two growing little ones in the house, a good portion of my monthly budget goes toward baby necessities. I'm always on the lookout for good deals, especially when it comes to diapers and wipes. Amazon is usually my first stop to check prices, and with their February baby sale going on, it's a good time to stock up. The Amazon brand bundle of diapers and wipes is an especially intriguing deal.

Depending on what diaper size you need, the total will be a little different, but most of the bundles seem to be about 20 percent cheaper than if you bought the same items separately. For context, Amazon's Mama Bear brand baby bundle in size 4 includes four 36-count packs of diapers, plus six 80-sheet packs of wipes, for a grand total of $35 (originally $44) for 144 diapers and 480 wipes.

When you compare them to other well-known brands, you'll find Amazon's Mama Bear diapers are cheaper than Pampers and Huggies, but more expensive than Target's Up and Up brand and Walmart's Parent's Choice. But since Mama Bear diapers are hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, chlorine-free, and natural rubber latex-free, they're a little more akin to pricier, premium brands like The Honest Company, Earth's Best, and Seventh Generation. If you swear by any of those brands because you've got a child with sensitive skin, or just don't like the thought of extra chemicals right next to your baby's bottom, Mama Bear could give you some of the same benefits with a lower price tag.

They've got lots of favorable reviews, too. One mom said, "We have been using these for several months and haven't had any leaks, even at night and my son is a very heavy wetter." Tons of other reviewers also said they were super soft and decently absorbent, and also gave them high marks for cuteness. Parents also love that they have a wetness indicator, so you know just by looking at them that it's time for a change.

As far as the Amazon Elements baby wipes go, I can personally sing their praises all day long as I use them exclusively. I've sampled a lot of different brands and I learned quickly that not all wipes are created equal. Amazon's have a grippy texture that makes cleaning up messes a bit easier, so I feel like I generally only need to use one or two and then I'm done. I also really appreciate that the wipes don't all stick together when you try to pull one out, because it absolutely drives me nuts when I'm trying to quickly grab a single wipe and I end up looking like a magician doing the endless scarf trick. Lots of parents seem to agree with my assessment, with reviewers noting "you won’t find a better wipe for the price," and "they work really well and are a lot cheaper than other brands."

If you end up checking out the Amazon brand bundle, you might be tempted to put the cash you save toward another awesome find from the February Baby Sale — there are deals on everything from baby monitors to formulas to strollers. Something tells me my online cart is going to be very full, very soon.