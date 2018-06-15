Father's Day is this Sunday which means the clock is ticking to get those dad gifts in time. Fortunately, Dick's Sporting Goods is having a BOGO Sale for Father's Day that will make it look like you really went all out this year for your dear old dad, father-in-law, or husband. Expect to hear plenty of, "Oh honey, you shouldn't have!"

The BOGO deals range from straight up 'buy one, get one free' to 'buy one, get one 50 percent off,' which covers select men's apparel and swimwear from brands like Adidas, Under Armour, Reebok, and Hurley. Plus, the store's website is advertising that you can "buy online and pick-up in one hour," which means your gift still stands a solid chance of being on time.

In addition to the BOGO deals, Dick's is also running other Father's Day sales, like up to 50 percent off golf apparel and equipment, up to $250 off select bicycles, and up to $50 off Fitbits, so you still have options even though you're down to the wire. There's also a chance to earn $20 of 'Dick's Cash' for every $100 you send, though some restrictions apply.

We've rounded up some of the best deals for dad from the Dick's Sporting Good sale. Whether he's a golfer, fisherman, or just loves drinking beer and playing cornhole, your dad is going to love these gifts. Who says it doesn't pay to procrastinate?!

BOGO Stock Walter Hagen Golf Apparel Dick's Sporting Goods Men's Essentials Textured Polo, buy one at $55, get one free As part of the Father's Day promotion, Dick's is running a BOGO deal on their entire selection of Stock Walter Hagen Golf Apparel, which includes golf polos, shorts, pants, rain jackets, pullovers and vests.

BOGO Life Vests Dick's Sporting Goods O'Brien Youth Hinged Neoprene Vest, buy one at $90, get one free You can score BOGO deals on plenty of premium life vests from brands like O'Brien and DBX. The selection includes men's, women's, children's, and even infant vests, so if your dad's boat needs more life preservers, you can help him stock up on the cheap.

BOGO Field & Stream Fishing Accessories Dick's Sporting Goods Wood Handle Classic Fishing Net, buy three at $30, get one free Dick's site advertises that their Field & Stream fishing accessories are included in the BOGO deals, but if you look at the individual accessories, most require that you to buy three of the item to then get one free. I'm not sure if it makes sense to get your dad four fishing nets, but it could make sense if you're shopping for several dads, like your own father, plus your father-in-law, step-father and husband.

BOGO 50 Percent Off Select Men's Apparel From Reebok Dick's Sporting Goods Reebok Men's 24/7 Jersey Hoodie, buy one at $35, get one 50 percent off You can score some great deals on Reebok men's apparel, with everything from performance tees to trackster pants included in the 'buy one, get one 50 percent off' deal.

BOGO 50 Percent Off Men's Swimwear Dick's Sporting Goods Phantom Block Party Board Shorts, buy one at $65, get one 50 percent off You can outfit your dad or husband with all the swim gear he'll need for the summer. Dick's is running a 'buy one, get one 50 percent off' deal on select men's swimwear, and includes brands like Hurley, Quicksilver, and O'Neill.

BOGO 50 Percent Off Louisville Slugger Bats Dick's Sporting Goods Louisville Slugger Series 3X Bat, buy one at $30, get one 50 percent off If your dad is a real slugger, Dick's is offering "buy one, get one 50 percent off' their Louisville Slugger wood bats. Your dad will love bringing these high quality bats to the diamond.

BOGO 50 Percent Off Select Men's Apparel From Under Armour Dick's UA Tech Quarter Zip Long Sleeve Shirt, buy one at $40+, get one 50 percent off What guy wouldn't appreciate some fresh Under Armour apparel? Dick's is running a 'buy one, get one 50 percent off' deal on select UA shirts, shorts and tees. Time to get sporty!