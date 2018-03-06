Paul Hebert/ABC
Did Arie & Lauren B. Meet Before 'The Bachelor'? The Season Finale Hinted They May Have History
On Lauren and Arie's last date before the final rose ceremony, Lauren dropped a crucial piece of information which we haven't heard about until now. She mentioned that Arie didn't remember meeting her in Dallas, which apparently happened before the show started filming. So did Arie and Lauren B. meet before The Bachelor? If so, it could lend a ton of insight into Arie's decision-making process in the finale.
More to come...