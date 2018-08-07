Fans of TLC's Counting On know the Duggar sisters (so far) have all had pretty similar birth plans, which have included at least attempting a home birth. Jill, Jessa, and Joy-Anna have all labored at home with the intent of delivering there, too. However, as anyone who has gone through childbirth knows, sometimes things don't always go according to plan. Both Jill and Joy wound up in hospitals having emergency C-sections. And after Jessa's first birth, she was rushed to a hospital for excessive blood loss, and ended up having a blood transfusion. So by now, fans are probably wondering: Did Jinger Duggar give birth in a hospital? As it turns out, baby Felicity's delivery was the path less followed in her family.

As Us Weekly reported, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo welcomed their first child — a baby girl they named Felicity — on July 19. “God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 a.m.,” the Vuolos wrote on their website. “Felicity weighs 8 lbs and 3 oz, and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

Now, just a few weeks following her birth, more details surrounding baby Felicity's big arrival are finally being made public.

On Monday, TLC released a two-part birth special featuring Jinger's labor and delivery with baby Felicity (and it can now be streamed online!). The 20-minute special starts off with Jeremy and Jinger visiting their midwife in the final stretch of Jinger's pregnancy. During this visit, the trio discusses inducing labor at a hospital, and for a very valid reason. "Based on the family history, some of the sisters have had a little bit of a harder time with bigger babies," Jinger's midwife explained. "Jinger and Jeremy and I have talked at length about trying to see if we can keep this baby's size a little bit smaller and maybe seeing if this baby could come closer to the due date, instead of going a week or two over, which is typical for the Duggar women."

As Jinger's older sister Jessa Seewald pointed out, the Duggar sisters have all had 9- or 10-pound first babies. (Joy-Anna Forsyth's son, Gideon, tipped the scale at a whopping 10 pounds, 3 ounces, according to E! News) Jinger further explained her reasoning behind this "unconventional" birth plan (as far as the Duggars are concerned, at least.) "Some of my sisters have been through a bit of a tough time with labor and delivery. So I have decided to just go ahead and switch to the hospital," Jinger said. "I think that just kind of puts me at ease knowing, 'Okay, if I need anything, it's here.' And I think it'll help me be more relaxed in the long run." Makes complete sense, right?

In the days leading up to Jinger being induced at the hospital, she tried some "natural nudgers" — such as herbs, doing squats, and walking — to help prepare her body for labor, according to the birth special. A foley bulb and then Pitocin were ultimately used at the hospital for the induction. However, when Jinger didn't dilate as much or as quickly as her medical team had hoped, she was offered (and accepted) an epidural to help her body relax and hopefully move things along. After 18 hours of labor in total, Jinger pushed for 30 minutes before delivering a healthy baby girl.

To me, it's refreshing to see a Duggar sibling make an informed decision that goes against what's considered ideal for the family. (Then again, Jill and Jessa didn't really have the luxury of knowing that Duggar sisters tend to birth large babies.) Because her medical team knew that she might have genetic pre-disposition for difficulties based on the baby's size, they tweaked their birth plan accordingly. Although the Duggar preference seems to be home births , Jinger decided to do what was best for her — and what made her feel the most at ease.