The Duggar family is bigger than ever! In the early hours of the morning on Thursday, July 19, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Felicity Nicole Vuolo. The couple has yet to share many details about Jinger's experience giving birth, leaving fans wondering if Jinger Duggar used a midwife, as many of her sisters have.

Jinger and Jeremy both announced the exciting news on social media. "Dear sweet girl, Welcome to the world. ~ Mom," Jinger wrote on Instagram. "Happy Birthday, baby girl," Jeremy added. They also shared a short blog post on their website. "God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am. Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long," the post reads. "Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!"

The blog post also included a photo of their new family of three, with Felicity sleeping soundly in an adorable pink dress, frilly socks, and a headband. It's already clear that Jeremy and Jinger are so excited to finally be parents.

That is pretty much all the information the new parents have shared thus far, meaning they have yet to confirm if a midwife helped Jinger give birth. However, a few hints dropped before Felicity was born indicate that a midwife may have been present for the birth. For example, several of Jinger's sisters employed midwives when they gave birth. Jessa Duggar Seewald used the same midwife both times she gave birth, and she had to be rushed to the hospital during her first birth due to complications, People reported. Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth also used a midwife. She was in labor for more than 20 hours at home before her midwife decided she needed an emergency C-section, and they went to the hospital, according to People.

And in addition to Joy-Anna's official midwife, her sister Jill Duggar Dillard was by her side. Jill is a certified home birth midwife, and their sister Jana is also in the field. The two sisters opened up about working as midwives in a blog post on TLC's website in 2013. "Since I've started down this path to become a midwife, I've had the privilege of attending the births of over 60 babies!" Jill wrote.

Jana, who broke into the business by joining the same team as Jill, was a midwife assistant and doula at the time of the blog post. "We enjoy loving on our moms, babies, and families, and feel privileged to care for them," Jana wrote.

Considering that most of her sisters used midwives to give birth and that two of her sisters are midwives, it seems very likely that Jinger would have had a midwife present for her birth. Furthermore, back in March, Jinger commented on who she invited to be in the room on her big day. She told Us Weekly:

I want my mom definitely at the birth of our child and so I've invited her and Jana as well and Jill, she wants to make it. So they're invited but I don't know how many will be able to make it. My mom, at this point, is the only one who's probably going to make it for the birth.

Jinger planned to give birth in Laredo, Texas, where she lives with Jeremy. The town is about a 12-hour drive from Tontitown, Arkansas, where the rest of her family lives, so hopefully her mom Michelle as well as Jana and Jill were all able to make it for the birth. If Jill or Jana were there, it would mean Jinger had a midwife on hand, but it's still unclear if she officially hired one. But no matter how Jinger chose to give birth, it's awesome news that she and little Felicity are both doing well, and I personally can't wait for more updates from the new family.