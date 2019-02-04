For us pop-culture fanatics, Kylie Jenner is the gift that keeps on giving. It sometimes feels like she announces something huge about every other week. And at the Super Bowl — where baby daddy Travis Scott was performing during the halftime show — fans really wanted to hear that Kylie Jenner got engaged. And there is actually one major clue that she is ~betrothed~ to Scott. And yet — I'm not quite ready to pop the champagne. Call me a skeptic.

Also, please note: representatives for Kylie Jenner did not immediately respond to Romper's request for information.

Look, here is all the information that is actually *known* about the whole Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sitch. Are you sitting down? Because there is a lot that's happening here. First of all, just in case you are way behind — Scott is the father of Jenner's 1-year-old daughter Stormi. You know, the one whose birth was announced on the same day as the Super Bowl last year — much to the irritation of everyone working in entertainment media.

Since then, KarJenner fans the world over have been wondering if these two are going to have more babies to expand the empire, and if they're ever going to tie the knot. I mean think about it, Kim is the only one who's really given the people what they want — giant over-the-top weddings. The people are ready for more.

Well, cut to a year later and Scott is telling Rolling Stone in an interview that he has to propose to Jenner in a "fire" way. Fans have been speculating for weeks that this "fire" proposal would happen at the Super Bowl. And I mean, Scott did perform basically surrounded by actual flames in the halftime show. Wild speculation and totally reaching? You bet. But when has that ever stopped anybody who wanted to get down to the real truth?

OK, but here is where we get to the real theorizing. Fans have noticed that Jenner has been photographed on her Instagram wearing a big ol' ring on a very important finger. You know the one I'm talking about.

And yet! I am not convinced and I will tell you why. First things first, and I'm just going to be blunt here, that ring does not look big enough for a Kardashian engagement ring. I'm sorry, but there it is. My next point is that Jenner posted a photo of herself wearing what appears to be the same ring the day earlier. Observe:

And then, there is the fact that Jenner posted this adorable video of daughter Stormi watching her daddy perform at the halftime show.

Now yes, I am well aware that this photo could have been taken by a caretaker or even one of the other Kardashian sisters while Jenner was away being proposed to by Scott — I guess immediately after he got off stage? But somehow I just can't see it. Scott said his proposal would be "fire." You all remember when Kanye West proposed to Kim by renting out an entire baseball field and getting an orchestra to serenade her with Lana del Rey? Yeah, that is a "fire" proposal. And a backstage post-show "wanna get hitched" just isn't going to compare.

I rest my case, your honor.