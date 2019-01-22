All of the couples featured on Season 8 of Married at First Sight have had to do some adjusting as they navigate the unusual situation they've found themselves in. But Luke and Kate seem to be having more trouble than their co-stars. They didn't connect immediately and the awkwardness didn't abate on their honeymoon. It's hard to imagine how the situation could turn itself around, so did Luke and Kate get a divorce after Married at First Sight?

If they did, there's been no announcement about it. It's possible they're just holding off until the season finishes airing so they don't spoil anything for the audience. But it's equally possible that they'll manage to work things out. Stranger things have happened! They both admitted that they make sense on paper, so it's understandable why they were matched together. Their issue is one of chemistry: Kate feels it, but Luke doesn't.

Social media would normally provide some clues about Luke and Kate's lives post-show, but both of their Instagram accounts have been set to private. Neither appears to have Twitter. Curious viewers are going to have to wait until the finale to see if Kate and Luke stayed together, because right now it's too early to call.

Lifetime on YouTube

It could go either way. Kate and Luke have expressed doubts about their marriage on the show, with Kate feeling jealous of the other couples' affection for each other. But there's always a chance that she'll be able to get along better with Luke once they know each other more; they are still strangers, after all. It's lucky that any of the pairs were able to bond instantly; needing to take a little more time isn't a bad thing.

Kate didn't let any spoilers about the status of her marriage slip when chatting with Newsweek. Instead, she talked about how much sense it made for her to be matched with Luke: she was attracted to him and she felt they shared the same values. Family came first for both of them, and Kate hoped that they would come first for each other now that they're family. "I think if Luke was as honest as I was in my interview process, I trust that the experts didn't make a mistake — because so far, Luke checks off every box I asked for in a husband," she said.

Kate sounds optimistic about her marriage, even though Luke might not be. In an exclusive clip on People, Kate reveals that Luke finally kissed her, but the results were less than dazzling. He told her their kiss made him feel "repulsed and dead inside." Luke reiterated how uncomfortable and unnatural it felt to kiss his wife before adding:

If you're marrying a stranger, there's 100 percent a chance that you guys don't mesh, that you guys aren't attracted to each other, but it's definitely a risk that I took and it feels absolutely terrible that there's a chance this relationship won't work out.

Kate and Luke may not have called it quits officially, but the future of their relationship does seem uncertain.