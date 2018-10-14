Michael and Angela have had their fights before on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but their confrontation the last episode was the worst yet. Did Michael steal from Angela on 90 Day Fiancé? She's convinced he did, and he's adamant he didn't.

On the last episode, "Goodbye for Now," Angela accused Michael of stealing $900 from her bank account. She gave him her bank card so he can easily take out money, but she told him to take out $300. She had $900 in the account, but her bank called her to say she now only had $1. According to the bank, someone had taken out the $900 in three $300 increments. Immediately, Angela looked to Michael.

Michael defended himself on the show — and defended himself once again on social media. On Instagram, Michael said he was innocent in a comment on his page: "

Why would I steal from someone when [I] know it would be broadcasted all over How does that make sense ?? [sic] I am not a gold digger and would never be we Nigerians really need to start supporting eachother our lack of support for one another makes all these people use us against eachother [sic]. [I] love my mother land and would never do anything to tarnish the image of my country. [A]ll of you throwing shades and insults are the ones that does the most bad things in the corner of your rooms, i am not a thief and would never steal im better than that [sic]. FYI: she got her [money] back. [I]t was an error on the part of the banks.

While Michael has been outspoken about it — particularly that it was the bank's fault — Angela and TLC haven't said anything so far. Seeing as the next episode is the season finale and reunion, viewers will see if Michael was telling the truth on Instagram.

Interestingly, Angela did make a sort-of statement on social media: she changed her profile picture to her and Michael just a few days after the episode where she accuses Michael of stealing. A friend commented, "Hoping this picture means, Michael did not steal from you," but Angela didn't reply. In fact, she changed her profile photo twice since then (so, three times in a matter of few days) — and the new ones do not include Michael.

So, did Michael steal from Angela? Michael says he's innocent, and while Angela has not made a statement on her Facebook with words, she has with her photo use. The profile picture change may be confusing for fans — like me — who heard that when she got a DUI, Angela told the booking agent she was single. Does this mean that she and Michael have broken off their engagement, because of the accusations or otherwise? Perhaps, but maybe the marital status column didn't have an "engaged" option, or a "my fiancé is waiting for me in Nigeria, OK?" option.

Hopefully, fans will find out the answers to both their big questions about Angela and Michael: did Michael really steal? Are they still together? They'll likely to find out during Sunday's season finale. In my opinion, I believe Michael when he says he didn't steal from Angela; having $300 taken out three times does seem like a bank error. I'm excited to see him redeem himself, and/or for Angela to apologize for being so quick to accuse him. Fans can watch the season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Sunday on TLC.