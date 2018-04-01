Michelle Duggar is best known for having a huge family, and people seem to be fascinated with all the details about how she had all of her children and raised them. Duggar has been pretty transparent about all of her pregnancies and maintains that labor got easier with each kid. But did Michelle Duggar ever have a C-section or did she give birth without the major surgery?

According to an interview with the Huffington Post, Duggar had 13 regular births in a row and then four C-sections. Her husband Jim Bob said that each time was unique in its own way in the same interview. He said, "A lot of people think, they ask Michelle ‘It must be easy for you to have all these children, you must be a baby machine!’ but really she’s had a lot of different kinds of deliveries."

The 19 Kids and Counting matriarch added that she would never describe any of them as "easy," but that experience helps. Or at least knowing what to expect. She wrote in a blogpost on Crossmap, "Each labor is different and you just have to prepare yourself health wise and in every other way to work toward the goal of having the healthiest delivery as is possible on your part."

TLC on YouTube

She adds that taking care of yourself during pregnancy also helps with labor in her experience. Duggar wrote in the same blog post, "Good nutrition plays a big part in that. Also, we've gone through Bradley childbirth classes and have regular OB checkups throughout pregnancy." The Bradley method, just in case you never heard of it, teaches women to give birth "naturally" and to "trust their bodies," during the process instead of trying to distract themselves.

"It is a simple method of increasing self-awareness, teaching a woman how to deal with the stress of labor by tuning in to her own body. The Bradley Method encourages mothers to trust their bodies using natural breathing, relaxation, nutrition, exercise, and education," the website says. All of Michelle's C-sections were emergency procedures, according to Radar Online.

TLC on YouTube

After so many children, you'd think that she would be over it, but she would have more kids if she could. In 2014, after miscarrying her 20th child in 2011, Michelle went to a fertility doctor on the show to see if she was able to have even more children. She said at the time, according to The Daily Mail:

We would love more children if God saw fit to give us more, I just want to make sure that I am ready to catch a baby if that would happen. My goal is to find out where I am in my life, hormonally speaking.

At the time, she was 47 years old (she's 51 years old now) and the doctor told her that having more children wasn't going to be easy. He noted that the chance of conceiving was less than 5 percent and that the risk of having a kid with down syndrome was one in four or five. Michelle said in response to the news, "If I am in that season of life where if we're not able to have any more, then I'm fine, I'm happy with that."

TLC on YouTube

Although her child bearing days are over, Michelle has been blessed with tenf grandchildren as her own kids are getting older, and there's likely to be more. Most recently, Joy and Austin welcomed their son, Forsyth. Michelle and Jim Bob released a public statement on their website welcoming him into the world. They said that they were "thrilled" and that:

Children are a blessing from the Lord and we know that will be such great parents [sic]. We can't wait for this little one to grow up around all of these other grandbabies. We are so blessed and our hearts are overflowing.

With more grandchildren on the way, the Duggar family is only going to get bigger. Luckily, all of the Duggar women have an expert in Michelle, whether they opt for a natural birth or C-section.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.