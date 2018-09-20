Now that the cast of Jersey Shore is all grown up, the speculating about potential roommate hookups seems to be a lot more furtive than in the halcyon days when everyone would just smush with their bedroom doors wide open. With fiancés, husbands, wives, and babies in the mix, it seems like everyone wants their private lives to be just a little more private (in their house full of cameras). Which brings us to the question on everyone's mind: did Vinny and Angelina get together on Jersey Shore Family Vacation? Let's look at the facts.

Angelina Pivarnick, who left the Jersey Shore house early in the show's original run, came back to visit the Jersey Shore Family Vacation house in Miami during Season 1. Her arrival was originally intended to be a prank (orchestrated by Pauly D, Vinny, and Ronnie) to annoy their housemates, but the group actually managed a tentative reconciliation during her weekend in Miami. Of course, she wanted to keep the good vibes going with a visit to the Las Vegas pad during Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2, which is when jokes started flying about a redux hook-up for Angelina and Vinny. (They'd previously had sex during the original iteration of Jersey Shore.) And although Vinny is currently single, Angelina is very much not.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"You guys fight all the time. You have like, one more hate bang to get out," Ronnie said during a recent episode, which Angelina took umbrage with.

"No, I’m not f*cking DTF anymore, Vin," she said. "Been there, done that with you. I honestly don’t remember your d*ck. I’m not being mean. I’m not saying it’s small. I’m saying I don’t remember!"

For his part, Vinny later commented in a confessional, "Listen, me and Angelina are cool, but I’m definitely not trying to hate-f*ck Angelina. Maybe if like, the world was on the line. Like, some Armageddon sh*t. If they were like, 'Vin, your mission is to f*ck Angelina,' I would do it, for the goodness of humanity."

Charming!

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In an interview with Ok Magazine, Pauly D said that he could imagine the pair hooking up again when asked whether he thought they had sex during filming. "I believe it, I don’t know, I believe it," he teased. "She’s engaged, though, so if they did [hook up], that’s a problem for her."

Of course, this deeply upset Angelina — at least, according to an anonymous source gossiping about the situation to Hollywood Life. The source reportedly revealed:

"Angelina is furious that Pauly D is fueling rumors that she hooked up with Vinny. So much time has passed since Angelina slept with Vinny and she looks at him like a brother now. There is absolutely no sexual tension between them and she’s so angry that Pauly would even put her engagement at risk like that. Angelina loves Chris with all her heart and she would never do anything to risk that."

For what it's worth, the group goes back so many years that I think it's extremely plausible for them to have relationships that are more sibling-like than sexual. But anything is possible with the amount of alcohol consumed in a Jersey Shore house.