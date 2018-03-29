There are plenty of reasons to love IKEA, from the amazing selection of affordable furniture to the yummy Swedish foods they carry. But there is one more reason to fall in love with IKEA, especially if you are a parent. Feeding time for your little one can be really messy, but IKEA has a dishwasher-safe high chair that is easy to clean and even easier on your wallet. Yes, you read that correctly. Dishwasher-safe.

Kids are just naturally messy eaters, so every parent knows the after meal struggles of cleaning crumbs and stickiness off of their high chair. Sometimes it takes so much time to clean up that before you know it, it’s meal time again and your high chair cleaning loop continues. How easy would it be to just throw your high chair tray in the dishwasher, or even have an extra tray for each meal time?

Well the ANTILOP high chair ($20, IKEA) may be the perfect solution for parents who just don’t want to spend all day cleaning. It comes with a removable tray that you can pop off and throw into your dishwasher when your kids are done eating. Even though IKEA’s website states that the tray should be wiped down and cleaned with mild and soapy water, this parenting hack from Kidspot found that the tray is totally dishwasher-safe. With this genius revelation, IKEA's high chair is one of the best deals a parent can take advantage of.

So if you're interested in picking up a super affordable high chair that's easy to clean, head to an IKEA store and check out the ANTILOP high chair. Here's a little breakdown of why this high chair is best thing to happen to tired parents.

You Can Throw Most Of It In Your Dishwasher When kids eat, their mess isn’t location specific, so you end up with food stuck in every crevice and surface around them. The hack from Kidspot found that you can throw the ANTILOP tray in the dishwasher, but this amazing hack from GP and Human shows that the seat can be cleaned in the dishwasher, too. If your dishwasher has the room, just remove the seat and tray from the high chair and stick them in your dishwasher for super easy cleanup.

It’s Only $20 IKEA Baby gear can be really expensive, and high chairs can run up to $150 dollars, but the ANTILOP high chair from IKEA is only $20. Yep, you read that right. For $20 you can get this awesome high chair that is safely designed with rounded edges, a safety belt, and a wide stable base and legs. All that, plus it’s dishwasher-safe. What more can a parent ask for?