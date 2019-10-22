Forget rubbing the lamp Aladdin style because you won't need a magic genie to try out for this amazing gig. What am I talking about, exactly? This Disney dream job is offering fans the chance to earn $1,000 by watching Disney+ movies for a month. And if you're interested in this incredible deal (um, who wouldn't be?) I have all the details on how you can apply.

In honor the Disney+ streaming service launch earlier this month, Reviews.org is hiring up to five of “the biggest, baddest Disney fans out there” to watch 30 Disney+ movies of their choice in 30 days for a cool $1,000, a prize even Scrooge McDuck would be excited about.

“Do you sing along with your kiddos when they belt out 'Let It Go’? (Or maybe when you’re alone in the shower?) Is Halloween the perfect time to live out your dreams of becoming a pretty princess or spectacular superhero? We think you’d be perfect for the job!” the company said in a statement advertising the dream job.

And there's a lot of content to choose from. The Disney+ streaming service will feature content from not only Disney but Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic. If you aren't sure where to start, Reviews.org has a nice list of 30 options to help get you started.

Reviews.org

Along with the cash, the winner chosen will receive a Disney+ subscription for one year, plus a Disney-themed movie watching kit that includes a Mickey Mouse-themed blanket, four Disney-inspired cups, a super cute Pixar popcorn maker, and popcorn kernels. Heaven forbid you start watching anything without these important essentials!

As for applying? It's easy and you can do it online. But you will have to create a submission video proving that you're perfect for the job and are one of Disney's biggest fans.

This job couldn't have come at a more prefect time as Disney just launched a huge list of feature films, animated series, and shows planned for the new platform, according to Thrillist. It includes Avengers: Age of Ultron, several National Geographic Channel shows, 100 Disney Channel Original Movies, 5,000 episodes of Disney Channel original programming, all 30 seasons of The Simpsons, and pretty much every animated classic in the Disney vault, according to People.

That means you'll get stuff like the highly-anticipated Star Wars live-action TV series,The Mandalorian along with cult favorites like Newsies and Aristocats.

In addition, fans will eventually see the launch of highly anticipated original content including WandaVision featuring Avengers stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and upcoming reboots of Home Alone and Night at the Museum.

Plans for the new Disney+ service were first announced in April 2018. It will run you $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, and can be bundled with Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions for $12.99 per month, which is sure to give other streaming services, like Netflix, a run for their money, according to Variety.

If you're interested in this once in a lifetime dream job, or know someone who might be, you'll want to act fast. Don't get distracted, Dory style. All submissions are due by Nov. 7 at 11:59 p.m. Applicants must be 18 years or older and a permanent resident of the United States.

To quote Mary Poppins, “In every job that must be done, there is an element of fun.” And this job certainly fits the bill.