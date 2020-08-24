Halloween is only a couple of months away, so if you've got a Disney fan (or two) in the house, now's the time to shop: For a limited time, classic Disney costumes are 20% off as part of the Disney Dress-Up Savings Event. Just don't wait too long, because these cool costumes will probably be gone faster than you can say Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo.

That's right, shopDisney is offering 20% off everything from straight-up disguises like a Belle Costume Set for Tweens ($54.99) to costume accessories like Cinderella's Coach Wheelchair Cover Set ($49.99), as long as your order is $60 or over. Simply use the offer code PLAYTIME at checkout to apply the discount. It's a great opportunity to grab those Halloween costume essentials now, and the selection is honestly amazing. For instance, the sequined Tinker Bell Costume for Kids ($55) and set of light-up Tinker Bell wings ($25) will make your order qualify for the discount (and make your kid absolutely delighted in the process). Whatever your kid enjoys, there's a costume to match. Fans of the Toy Story movies will love the Woody Costume for Kids ($45), complete with a little Sheriff's badge. And then there's the Snow Queen Elsa deluxe costume ($80), because kids who adore Frozen II wouldn't want to be anyone else. Star Wars, Pixar, and Marvel characters are all in the mix as well, so your entire family (yes, including the adults and even the dogs) can enjoy costumes, too. So what do you want to be for Halloween this year?

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Celebrating one of the most classic Disney characters of all, the Minnie Mouse costume for kids features a satin polka dot dress and those iconic gloves. Now your kid just needs to practice the voice.

Even your littlest Disney fan can get in on the fun with baby costumes, such as this adorable Dumbo bodysuit and headpiece. Just don't let them fly away! Whatever movies you and your family enjoy, there's something in the Dress-Up Savings Event at Disney for you.