Brush off those Monday blues with the exciting news that Disney is making Hamilton into a musical film set to premier on Oct. 15, 2021. And just when you thought the news couldn't get any better, it does. Many of the original cast members from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical will reprise their roles in the upcoming movie.

Original cast members that can be seen in the film, as Vanity Fair reported, include big names like Miranda, in his lead role as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, and Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr. If that's not incentive enough to watch the movie, I don't know what is.

Miranda, who has signed on to co-produce the Hamilton movie, explained to Variety how his love of musical Disney films inspired his film. "I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney collaborations—The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin," he said. "I’m so proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of Hamilton — a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater. We’re excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of Hamilton to the largest audience possible."

Kail, who directed and co-produced the film, also commented in the release on the creation of the film. "We are thrilled for fans of the show, and new audiences across the world, to experience what it was like on stage — and in the audience — when we shot this at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016," he said in a statement, the Los Angeles Times reported. "We wanted to give everyone the same seat, which is what this film can provide."

Miranda talked filming a performance all the way back in 2015 and went on to do so in 2016 before moving on to other projects. But as for what plans he had for the footage, he said they would be “throwing it in a vault at Gringotts for a bit probably.” It seems the goblins have allowed the musical superstar to make a withdrawal.

Miranda also discussed the filming with Variety, echoing Kail's desire to make the Broadway experience of the musical more accessible. “It’s no secret that we filmed it," he said. "We filmed the show with the original cast the week before the beginning cast members began to leave the show. What I’m most excited about is there will be a point at which, you all have that friend who brags, I saw it with the original cast. We’re stealing that brag from everyone. Because you’re all going to see it with the original cast. We’re just trying to find the right time to do it."

It seems that right time has come. Miranda teased the film at Sundance last month, according to Slate, saying he hoped it happened "sooner rather than later." But he's also been focused on another of his Broadway-to-film adaptions, In the Heights, based on his musical of the same name.

Hamilton, which won not only 11 Tony awards but also a Pulitzer, will undoubtedly dominate the silver screen. And now that a premier date has been announced, fans don't have too much longer to wait. Look around, my friends. Look around at how lucky we are to be alive right now.