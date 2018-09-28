Halloween is still several weeks away, but that doesn't mean your family can't get into the spirit now. Starting on October 1, Disney Junior will be launching their own special "HalloVeen" celebration by airing holiday-specific episodes of some of their shows. You can find Disney Jr.'s Halloween line up right here, because your little ones won't want to miss a single episode.

The HalloVeen shenanigans begin on the Disney Channel with the first-ever Halloween episode of Vampirina on Oct. 1. Then the fun picks up a few days later on Oct. 5 for spooky installments of Muppet Babies, Fancy Nancy, Mickey and the Roadster Racers, and PJ Masks. But that's not all. Disney Junior will also provide several "treats" over the course of the month in their DisneyNOW app and on Disney Junior YouTube. Even after the five episodes of HalloVeen are over, your kids will still have plenty of entertainment to enjoy from Disney Junior. And they can always rewatch each episode to their heart's content.

Here is the complete line up of Disney Junior's HalloVeen specials, so you can pencil them into your schedule (or, more likely, make sure they're DVR'd) and settle in with your family for some Halloween hijinks.

disneyjunior on YouTube

Vampirina: "Hauntleyween/Frankenflower" (Oct. 1, 10:30 A.M.) Disney Junior In the first segment of this episode of Vampirina, "Hauntleyween/Frankenflower," Vee and her family have their Transylvanian friends over just in time for Halloween. In the second half, Vee shows off her scientific talents at the school's inventor fair by bringing a flower back to life.

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: "Goof Mansion/A Doozy Night of Mystery" (Oct. 5, 9:30 A.M.) Disney Junior For Goofy to inherit the titular "Goof Mansion" from his Uncle Goof (which he wants despite the fact that it's totally haunted), he has to bring his friends there for a creepy sleepover. Afterwards, in "A Doozy Night of Mystery," a dinner party in Mr. Doozy's hotel results in the gang searching for a family heirloom that has gone missing. Modern Family's Fred Willard guest stars as the voice of Mr. Doozy.

PJ Masks: "Halloween Tricksters" (Oct. 5, 10:00 A.M.) PJ Masks ©Frog Box/Ent. One UK Ltd/Disney 2014 "Halloween Tricksters" is a two-part episode of PJ Masks that puts Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko on a mission to stop Luna Girl, Night Ninja, and the Wolfy Kids from stealing Halloween treat bags from the rest of the neighborhood.

Muppet Babies: "Happy Hallowocka!/The Teeth Chattering Tale of the Haunted Pancakes" (Oct. 5, 10:30 A.M.) Disney Junior In "Happy Hallowocka!" poor Fozzie finds his attempts to be spooky are ruined time and time again because he keeps making the other Muppet Babies laugh instead. Afterwards in "The Teeth Chattering Tale of the Haunted Pancakes," Kermit doesn't want to try Miss Nanny's special Halloween pancakes (flavored, naturally, "boo-berry") so Summer tells him a special haunted pancake story to inspire him.