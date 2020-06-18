Every princess needs to have a set of fine china for her royal gatherings, right? Well, the new Target Disney Princess Dinnerware sets are perfect for any fancy dinner parties that might call for something a little more refined than your usual place settings.

The new 16-piece ceramic sets each include four dinner plates, four salad plates, four bowls, and four mugs, all of which have beautiful details from four of your favorite Disney movies: The first set includes The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Cinderella, and Beauty & the Beast; the second set features Mulan, The Princess & the Frog, Rapunzel, and Sleeping Beauty. Ariel's setting features light teal touches and golden seashells; Jasmine's has hints of purple and a golden castle; Tiana's is teal with New Orleans-inspired designs; Mulan's pink setting is adorned with a gilded pagoda. All of them include little flourishes and details that are fit for a princess.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The first set was originally released last year, according to Yahoo, but they (naturally) sold out. Now that they're back in stock, they're sure to sell out fast again... and the second set is pretty much guaranteed to do the same.

Imagine the fun you'll have with this very fancy dinnerware. You can host an enchanting and intimate soiree at your dining room table featuring favorite foods from the Princess movies, like "The Grey Stuff" from Beauty & The Beast.

There are lots of other princess-inspired recipes out there to serve on these lovely pastel plates, too, like Sleeping Beauty's lopsided birthday cake or Aladdin-inspired flatbread pizza. Just be sure to eat it all with a dinglehopper.

Of course, a royal pizza picnic on the living room floor in front of the TV is just as good. While the gold details on the pieces are certainly delicate, this dinnerware deserves to be used. Just imagine all the magical tea parties you'd miss out on if you kept it locked up in a china cabinet!