Now that it's mid-October, chances are parents have been informed of no fewer than a dozen Halloween parties/events/activities coming up in the next couple of weeks. From class parties, to trunk-or-treat and trick-or-treat events, there's certainly no lack of opportunities for your kiddos to don a Halloween costume and score a bunch of candy. But just in case your calendar is still looking a bit bare, though, I'd like to point you in the direction of the Disney Store's Haunted Halloween Party.

I mean, not that your family ever needs an excuse to check out your closest Disney Store. But if you weren't already aware, Disney Stores across the nation will once again be celebrating Halloween in the coming weeks with a sweet-sounding event: a Haunted Halloween Party. The best part? This event — intended for children ages 3 and up with an adult accompanying them — actually spans over the next two weekends. So chances are, you'll be able to pop in at some point with the kids in tow.

A Haunted Halloween Party will be held every Saturday and Sunday in October from here on out, according to shopDisney.com. On Saturday, Oct. 19 and Saturday, Oct. 26, you can attend parties at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., or 3 p.m. And if your Disney Store is open on Sundays, then you can plan on attending a Haunted Halloween Party at 2 p.m. on either Sunday, Oct. 20 or Sunday, Oct. 27.

Just make sure to RSVP with your local Disney Store in order to get priority entrance. Bonus: You can also snag $7 light-up Mickey pumpkin.

And hey, while you're there, you might as well check out the new Frozen 2 merchandise, right? Earlier this month all new Frozen 2 clothing, toys, costumes, plushes, and more hit shelves at Disney Parks, Disney Stores, and on shopDisney.com, according to Attractions Magazine. Assuming that it's already hit shelves at your local Disney Store — and your little one is obsessed with dressing like Anna and/or Elsa — you might be able to find these kick-butt Frozen 2 Elsa or Anna costumes for $79.95 apiece.

Or perhaps a $22.95 Olaf plush is more up your kid's alley. If you want to get a head start on the holiday season, this Frozen 2 Advent Calendar for $59.95 is to die for. And OMG, if you want to get the Frozen 2 songs stuck in your head before the movie even hits theaters on Nov. 22, then these $19.99 singing Elsa and Anna dolls are a must.

But beyond all things Frozen, the Haunted Halloween Party at Disney Stores looks like a spooky-fun time. As one video from one event from last year in Tampa, you can see, for example, that the store was festively decorated and kids were dressed in costumes.

Heart Family on YouTube

So pick a date, have your kids come in dressed as their favorite characters, and play some fun games. (And try not to drool over the delightful Disney merchandize in the process.)