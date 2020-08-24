There's no telling what the 2020-21 school year will bring, but no matter what, your kid will need some staples to get them through it. Lucky for them and you), right now you can get Disney school supplies on sale for as little as $6. It's the perfect time to stock up, but you'll want to act fast because the sale is only lasting for a limited time.

Disney is currently running its Twice Upon A Year Sale, which includes merchandise across the Shop Disney website, but the School Ready Sale portion has some of the best deals. There's a Spider Man backpack for only $12, a Pixar character zip-up stationary kit for $10, and a retro Mickey and friends tee shirt for $9.98. And, those are the high ticket items.

There are also a ton of great school supplies that are marked down to $6 and feature some of your kids' favorite characters. This light-up water bottles has all of the Disney princesses, and here's a standard water bottle with an attached straw and art from the movie, Cars. You can also get a supply kit that features Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the Toy Story characters or a Mickey tee shirt for only $6 each.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If your kid is a fan of Frozen, there's another stationary kit with a folder, notebook, and supply pack that features Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and the fire spirit. The sequinned lunch box, shirt, flip top water bottle, and pencil case are also just $6. In fact, there's no shortage of Frozen merchandise in the school sale, all of ranging in price from only $6 to $16.

The Disney back-to-school sale is happening online right now for a limited time and while supplies last, so the sooner you jump on the deals the better. The coronavirus may have made a mess of the back to school season this year, but it doesn't have to stop you from enjoying all of the fun of back-to-school sales, too.