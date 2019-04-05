If you're planning on trying out the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride at the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park with your kiddos this year, there's a good chance you're worried about how you'll handle those long lines. Luckily for families, Disneyland will offer bathroom passes to help avoid any mishaps and mini-emergencies. Hallelujah.

Disneyland can be an incredible experience from start to finish if you come prepared. From lathering your kids up with sunscreen beforehand to packing enough snacks for your entire outing, many parents know how important it is to plan ahead before you visit a theme park. But what you can't often prepare for? Bathroom breaks. It's a very curious phenomenon, but many kids have to go to the bathroom 15 minutes after you asked them 100 times to use the potty. No matter how much you might try to schedule bathroom visits or limit drinks, kids have to go when they have to go.

When you combine these pitfalls with long lines, it can quickly become a recipe for disaster. Imagine inching your way up to the front of the line after 30 minutes, only to turn back because you or one of your kids has to use the bathroom. Talk about a frustrating situation.

The good news? Disneyland will offer bathroom passes for visitors, allowing them to "leave the line, head to the restroom, and then re-enter through the FastPass line where they’ll wait in a holding area for the rest of their party," according to Travel + Leisure. Woot woot!

The only catch here is that the bathroom pass only applies to the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride and the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge ride. The Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride will open on May 31, while the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction will kick off on Aug. 29, according to Disney's website.

To get your pass, find a "Disney employee to receive a lanyard with the Queue Re-Entry Pass attached," according to the OC Register. Easy peasy.

In addition to the bathroom passes Disney will "provide entertainment both in-person and through their mobile app to make guests’ experience in line more pleasant," according to People. Possible examples include "character performances, trivia conducted by a cast member or games that are accessible on mobile phones — all of which will be themed to the ever-popular film series."

To make matters even better? The park will offer snacks and drinks for purchase, according to People.

Considering the wait-time on opening day could reach a whopping six hours, it's nice to know Disney is working hard to make its guests comfortable as possible.

Before you visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park, you'll need to make a "no-cost reservation" between May 31, 2019 and June 23, 2019, according to Disney's website. It notes, however, that "guests staying at 1 of the 3 Disneyland Resort hotels during these dates will receive a designated reservation" with "valid theme park admission."

Staring June 24, 2019, reservations will no longer be required.

Clearly, a lot of planning is involved if you want to visit Disney's new Star Wars park and rides. But with the bathroom pass and the other perks Disney has planned, your experience should be a breeze.