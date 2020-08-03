The holidays have a way of sneaking up on you, so the earlier you can start planning, the better, right? So it's not at all too early to get extremely excited about Disney's 2020 Christmas ornaments, especially because 20 new ornaments have already been officially released (and there are plenty of princesses, of course).

Every year, Disney comes out with a new batch of ornaments that feature some of their most beloved characters. For the 2020 holiday, the Disney Sketchbook Ornament “Fairytale Moments” and “Legacy” collections turn some of your favorite Disney character and scenes into sweet collectibles. Some even come with a little silver charm that has the year etched into it, so if you're a collector you can easily keep track of different collections, (or if you receive one as a gift, you don't have to mark the year on the bottom of it as a way to help you remember when you got it).

This year's collection is simply adorable. One features Princess Jasmine perched on her peacock fountain; another stars Aurora playfully dancing with her woodland critters from the famous "Once Upon a Dream" scene. If your little one (or you) still can't get enough Frozen 2, there's also an ornament with Anna and Olaf holding hands in the ice boat that Elsa made them before sending them down the river to safety. Moana's ornament portrays the feisty heroine surrounded by a beautiful blue wave.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

There are lots more Disney Princess options, like Tiana proudly standing on the balcony of "Tiana's Palace," Rapunzel (ready for action with her frying pan in hand), and Ariel having a chat with Sebastian from her human bed. If you're not a princess fanatic, there's also a variety of other options to choose from: Peter Pan on the giant clock with Wendy, Michael, and John; a Disneyland 65th anniversary ornament with Mickey and Minnie; and the three Aristocats kittens all trying to stuff their way through a kitty door, to name a few.

The new collection is available on Shop Disney and starts at $20. So go ahead and start stocking up now, because you might as well get yourself excited for the holiday season, and also because these are sure to sell out long before you start actually decorating your home. Plus, each ornament is detailed and whimsical you could easily put them on display right now. No need to wait for Christmas. In fact, you could use use them as an excuse to break out the artificial tree and start spreading cheer now.... no judging.