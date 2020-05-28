The weather is heating up and we're all still cooped up at home for the time being, so let's all agree that everyone could use one heck of a treat right now. Might I suggest Disney's Kitchen Sink sundae? The recipe, which the Disney Parks revealed this week, is so perfectly decadent, it includes over 25 — yes, really — ingredients that will surely satisfy any sweet tooth.

While the recipe includes eight scoops of ice cream that may give you brain freeze or a belly ache if you eat it all in one go, anything goes in quarantine, right? Disney calls this the "Kitchen Sink" sundae for a reason — it includes everything and the kitchen sink. Or, the sundae is so big, it could be served right in your kitchen sink.

Making this legendary sundae, which is served at the Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Disney's Beach Club Resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is actually quite simple once you've got your mise en place. You start off by putting hot fudge, peanut butter, and butterscotch at the bottom of a bowl of your choice. From there, banana slices and cupcake pieces are layered on top of the sauces to create a base for the ice cream. Disney uses scoops of five different ice cream flavors: vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and coffee. But you can use whatever is in the back of your freezer.

You can find all of the directions in a handy printable recipe card on Disney's website, or watch this helpful instructional video. This recipe is made to serve four to six people, so you can scale it down or up, depending on the hungry mouths you need to feed.

Once the ice cream is in the bowl, it's time to act fast. Disney says to spoon marshmallow cream, pineapple topping, and strawberry topping on the ice cream, and cover that with an entire can of whipped cream. Yes, the whole can. From there, you add a candy bar, a whole brownie, cookies, almonds, chocolate chips, sprinkles, and a cherry on top. Disney tops their with patriotic sprinkles and stars in the video, so it could be the perfect dessert for your upcoming Fourth of July celebration.

This sundae normally costs $35 at Beaches & Cream, but can easily be recreated with the ice cream you have in your freezer and whatever sweet stuff you have in your pantry. The hardest part might be eating it all fast enough before it melts into ice cream soup.