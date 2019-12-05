Five months ago, Disney gave the world a tantalizing peek at its latest effort to transform one of its classic animated musicals into an updated live-action film. Now, finally, the full-length trailer for Disney's live-action Mulan has dropped, giving fans a deeper and exciting look into the story of a legendary Chinese warrior woman. And whew! It looks pretty intense.

"Loyal. Brave. True. I will bring honor to us all," Disney's official Mulan Twitter account tweeted Thursday. "Watch the brand new trailer for Disney's #Mulan."

Directed by Niki Caro, the live-action Mulan (or at least what can be seen of it in its first full length trailer) looks visually stunning. Of course, thanks to the teaser Disney dropped in July, we already knew the live-action version of Mulan, which stars Yifei Liu, would be full of intense fight scenes and outstanding cinematography. That being said, this full-length trailer provides viewers with a more complete idea of how Disney has reworked its original story to better reflect the ancient Hua Mulan legend.

While many aspects of the full-length trailer will feel familiar to fans of Disney's 1998 animated classic, you'll likely notice a number of differences in the story. The hilarious dragon named Mushu, for example, appears to be gone. But while Disney has removed some characters, viewers are given new characters to fall in love with, including Xian Lang, a shape-shifting sorceress played by internationally-acclaimed Chinese-born Singaporean actress Gong Li.

While the official trailer released Thursday will likely have Mulan fans more than ready to get down to business, the film won't hit theaters until next spring. Expect it to officially hit theaters all across the United States on March 27, 2020.