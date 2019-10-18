Just in time for the release of the film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, a popular retailer has released a much cuter, although still very fierce, version of the title character. The Disney's Maleficent-inspired bear at Build-A-Bear Workshop is an incredibly adorable and collectible piece of memorabilia for fans of the series. It's such a detailed and original take on the character, and honestly, this classic Disney villain never looked so huggable and sweet.

Inspired by the evil fairy Maleficent, the unforgettable villain from Disney's Sleeping Beauty (1959), this online exclusive plush has all the features that make Maleficent so sinister-looking. First, the doll has her signature horned headpiece built right in to her fur, so she always looks like a baddie in any outfit. Along with the iconic purple eyeshadow and defined lip, this bear has all of Maleficent's signature style. (Honestly, her whole makeup look is #goals).

The bear is available for purchase on its own for $33, so you can dress it as you please with other outfits from Build-A-Bear. But when you get the Maleficent stuffed animal bundle ($57), it comes with a pretty regal and sinister wardrobe. The black and purple robe looks simply wicked, and her golden scepter totally rounds out the ensemble. Although this bear is also very cuddly and cute, anyone would recognize her at once as the villain who antagonizes Aurora in Sleeping Beauty. This bear would make a great gift for any die-hard Disney fans in your life, and it would also make a perfect plush toy for kids who enjoy the film. I'd love to meet the kid who chooses this Maleficent bear as their main lovely.

Although this bear is made to resemble the classic, animated vision of Maleficent, the character has been re-imagined in a recent, live-action film series as well. The film Maleficent (2014), starring Angelina Jolie, casts the classic villain in a more sympathetic role as a kind but ultimately tragic fairy. And the newest film, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, released on October 18, 2019, picks up the story several years later. Going by the trailer alone, Maleficent is still serving up some serious looks and generally being her usual fierce self in this sequel, living up to her title as the "Mistress of Evil." Whether you like the original animated villain or this newer version, Maleficent is one captivating character with serious staying power, having captured audience's imaginations for sixty years now. Really, though, the villains are usually the most interesting characters in stories, anyway, so it's no surprise that this wicked fairy has such staying power.

Walt Disney Studios on YouTube

Oh, and if you're into collecting cool and original plush toys, then the Build-A-Bear Workshop should definitely be on your radar. With over 450 stores worldwide, the workshop has tons of unique and customizable plushes for kids and collectors alike. Right now, there are a selection of bears for Frozen 2, as well as a whole variety of bear outfits inspired by Disney princesses. In other words, the Maleficent plush could easily become the start to a whole Disney-inspired Build-A-Bear collection.