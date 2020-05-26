For families looking to unwind and enjoy scenes from some of their favorite Disney animated films, Disney+'s new Zenimation series is just for you. Available now, all 10 episodes of the series designed to help viewers relax with each one featuring soothing scenes from various films focused on themes like "Water" or "Discovery." And at around seven minutes long, they can fit into any schedule.

The official description of Zenimation on Disney+ gives a great idea of what the series entails. "Unplug, relax and refresh your senses for a moment of mindfulness with Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zenimation," it reads. "Whether it’s baby Moana being called by the ocean, Anna and Kristoff walking through an icy forest or Baymax and Hiro Hamada flying over San Fransokyo, these iconic scenes become an aural experience like no other with the sounds of ocean waves, an icy forest and soaring flight."

Individual vignettes and scenes — both animated and CGI — from the films are pieced together with calming sounds and transitions to great autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) experience for family members of all ages. No matter which episode you choose to dive into, tingles of calming waves are coming your way.

For instance, the first episode — "Water" — pieces together water scenes from Moana, The Little Mermaid, and Frozen 2 to contrast the different depictions of the element. From there, episodes include "Cityscapes," "Discovery," "Flight," "Explore," "Night," "Nature," "Serenity," "Water Realms," and "Levity."

The standalone episodes mean you can start with whatever piques your interest go from there. So, sit back, relax, and get ready to feel very zen with Zenimation.