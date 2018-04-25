As if plain old Mickey Mouse ears didn't already put a smile on your face, Disney's new rainbow Mickey Mouse ears for Pride Month most definitely will. The ears, officially known as the "Mickey Mouse Rainbow Love hat," are on a red cap, with a cute little logo of Mickey's hands making a heart on the back, and the actual ears are striped in the colors of a rainbow and they retail for $18 at both the Disneyland and Disney World theme parks.

It's good that they're in both parks, because the merch arrived ahead of June's Pride festivities and people are loving them. On social media. the #RainbowMickeyEars hashtag might be one of the happiest out there. On Monday, actor, singer and YouTube personality Joey Graceffa wore a pair of the rainbow ears in a video of him and his boyfriend taking their nephew on a trip to the park that now has over 200,000 views.

A travel vlogger, Gio Spano posted a video of his trip and wrote of the ears in the short description on YouTube, "It is not clear how many of these limited edition ears exist, but suffice to say they are selling fast! I was able to get them at The Chapeau located on Main Street in the Magic Kingdom."

After some social media sleuthing, it looks like you can also buy them at the Mad Hatter store on Main Street, Five and Dime, and the All-Star Sports Resort in the parks, too. Sadly, they don't seem to be available online yet.

People Are Stoked For These Things

Disney has had a tepid relationship with the LGBTQ community in the past. It was just last year that it announced the first openly LGBTQ character in a movie, The Beauty and the Beast. Director Bill Condon told Attitude that LeFou, Gaston's goofy sidekick, played by Josh Gad, was gay in the film. Condon explained:

[LeFou is] somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston ... He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just [realizing] that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that’s what has its payoff at the end, which I don’t want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.

Fans praised the move, although it did spark controversy in other places in the world, with some countries pulling the Disney film from theaters altogether. It was a step in the right direction for representation in Disney films, though some wish Disney would go a little further, like giving the world a queer princess or by making LGBTQ characters more of a rule instead of an exception, as Pink News reported.

Although Disney doesn't have a Pride parade during the month of June, the ears are a nice nod to the LGBTQ community that the Magical Kingdom really is for everyone. There are the unofficial Disney "Gay Days," though, usually the first weekend at June, so these rainbow ears might have been released with that weekend in mind, too. The Disney Gay Days are not sponsored by the parks, but it's supportive of them.

Disney Gay Days are simply a scheduled weekend or string of days when LGBTQ families plan their vacations and head to the resorts. Because the parks don't throw it, anyone can still buy a ticket to theme parks, which means it's not an entirely a safe space, judging by some travel blogs out there warning people to avoid the parks "at all costs" those days.

More space for inclusive families, right? These rainbow Mickey ears would certainly help people find each other in the crowd, whether it's during Pride month, Gay Days, or any other weekend. Hopefully, Disney will bring them back as a gift shop staple so everyone who wants them can get a pair.

