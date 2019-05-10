The birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first child has been so exciting for people all across the world. On Monday, May 6, the couple welcomed their first child together — a baby named Archie Harrison. The couple has received so many special gifts in their son's honor, but Disney's royal baby gift to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be the best one yet. It's so precious and definitely a gift that the couple will cherish forever.

Instead of a baby blanket or toy for Archie to play with, Disney gifted the royal family with a sweet and simple present for their newest addition — a custom video starring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Winnie the Pooh. In the adorable, animated video, Pooh can be seen walking through the hundred acre woods, holding a book with a crown on it. Pooh's walk ends at a castle, where he finds the Sussexes and little baby Archie. Together, they read Pooh's book, while he watches.

The video is simple and to the point, while still telling the most heartwarming story. And of course, this is probably something that Archie will treasure forever. Especially when he gets older and realizes that this is a very big deal.

The honey loving bear from the Hundred Acre Woods has a special place in the hearts of kids everywhere, and will likely be popular with Archie. There is a reason why so many kids love Pooh, according to The Telegraph — Pooh and his friends are relatable, the story is simple, and the characters are super easy to fall in love with. This is why Pooh's story still resonates with so many people (and kids) to this day. Not to mention, the creator of Winnie the Pooh, A.A. Milne, hails from England (just like the royal family) and was even a soldier for the English troops during World War I, according to Mental Floss. Because of this, it is fitting that Disney gifted the couple with a Winnie The Pooh cartoon.

Prince Harry also seems to be a fan of the chubby little bear himself. When his nephew, Prince Louis, was born last year, Prince Harry reportedly chose to give him a Winnie The Pooh book for his christening, according to Town & Country. But this wasn't just any ordinary copy of Winnie The Pooh — Prince Harry reportedly gifted him a first edition copy of Winnie The Pooh, which costs a couple of thousand dollars. This decision was a deliberate one, a source told The Sun.

"One of Harry's happiest childhood memories was being read a bedtime story by his mother," the source said. "She loved all the old classics and Harry had the brilliant idea of starting a little library of first editions for Louis, Charlotte, and George to enjoy as they get older."

"Robinson Crusoe was William's favorite book, but Harry loved all things A.A. Milne," the source added.

Needless to say, Prince Harry probably loved this present from Disney. But it's not like the couple asked for gifts. Ahead of Archie's arrival, the couple asked that their fans donate money to their favorite charities in honor their son. But Prince Harry probably didn't hate this animated gift at all. It's pretty much the sweetest present, ever.