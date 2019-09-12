Looks like there's going to be another one in the Khaled family. DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck are expecting another child. The songwriter and record producer announced that he and his wife would soon be welcoming their second child together in a sweet Instagram post that featured video footage from one of Tuck's sonogram appointments.

"Another one, huh," Khaled can be heard joyfully telling Tuck in the video, a reference to his popular catchphrase "another one," which he often uses as a way of jokingly asking for more of something.

"God is the greatest," Khaled wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. "All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy."

The songwriter goes on to say that he knew he and his wife were finally on their way toward creating their own legacy when Tuck became pregnant with their first child, now-2-year-old Asahd Tuck Khaled. "Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way," he wrote.

While becoming a father was an important milestone for the American DJ, Khaled said his son also ended up having a major impact on his career by inspiring him to record and release "Grateful" and "Father Of Asahd." Khaled called both albums "some of my biggest albums to date." What's more, he's made sure to properly credit and repay his son for the inspiration he bestows on him. The DJ has listed Asahd as an executive producer on every album he has released since his birth in 2016, Billboard reported.

"Just when I thought life couldn't get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy," Khaled wrote Thursday on Instagram. "I'm feeling more inspired than ever now." According to Khaled, he and Tuck are expecting a second baby boy.

