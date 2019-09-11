There's just one week left for the remaining contestants on Bachelor in Paradise, and even the strongest couples are starting to falter when faced with the looming prospect of making their relationships work in the real world. Even though Bachelor Elder Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton have been more or less attached at the hip all season, they definitely start to spiral when they do some soul-searching. So do Chris B. and Katie break up on Bachelor in Paradise? It would be a pretty big disappointment for Chris' seven-year tenure on the show to go out like that.

Chris admitted that he was beginning to doubt his connection with Katie as they got down to the wire and it resulted in a pretty tense night before the second to last rose ceremony.

"It's a lot of thoughts and I'm thinking way too much right now," he said in a confessional interview. "Coming back to Paradise, all I wanted was to be in the position I'm in right now. I'm happy. I'm happy with Katie, but I don't know what it is."

They decided to sleep on it, but Katie spent most of that night sobbing in bed, as the night vision cameras revealed.

"Going into the rose ceremony tomorrow, I feel like there are just deep second guesses at this point," Chris continued to stress in his confessional. "I don't feel like I am 100 percent convinced that this is the right thing, which sucks."

More to come...