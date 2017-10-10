Do Ivana & Donald Trump Still Talk? Trump's Ex-Wife Makes Some Very Bold Claims In New Interview

As President Trump tries to juggle multiple disasters — Puerto Rico, Las Vegas, health care reform — he just might have a whole different set of drama to worry about on the home front. According to an interview Monday with ABC News, Ivana Trump claimed that she still has the president's ear, despite divorcing him 25 years ago. Meanwhile, first lady Melania Trump is having none of this nonsense. So, do Ivana and Donald Trump still talk? Grab your popcorn, because on tonight's episode of Real World: The White House, things are going to get catty AF.

First, a little context: Ivana was Trump's first wife. The two were married for fifteen years and had three children together: Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. Ivana divorced from Trump in 1992 when she discovered his affair with actress Marla Maples, who would become wife number two in 1993. Flash forward to today and Maples is history, and Trump has been married to Melania for the last 12 years. With the backstory out of the way, let's move on to Monday's stunner of an interview with Ivana.

Ivana told Amy Robach of ABC News that not only does she have her ex-husband's direct number, she regularly chats him up, no less. Oh, and she called herself the "real" first lady.

No, really — Ivana Trump totally told ABC News that because she was Trump's first wife, that totally makes her "first lady." Melania pretty much shut that sh*t down with a scathing statement to CNN on Monday. Stephanie Grisham, communications director and spokesperson for the Office of the First Lady, sent out one helluva response to Ivana's claims:

Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the President. She loves living in Washington, DC, and is honored by her role as first lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books. There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise.

Feathers have indeed been ruffled for such a strongly-worded statement to come from the Office of the First Lady, given how characteristically quiet Melania has been in her capacity as First Lady.

About that whole "sell books" dig: Ivana's interview was in advance of the release of her memoir, Raising Trump, published by Simon & Schuster and due out in bookstores on Tuesday. Clearly, Melania was none too pleased to hear one of her husband's ex-wives suddenly try to claim the title of "first lady" from the actual First Lady of the United States.

It also could have been Ivana's assertions that she still regularly talks to Trump that may have gotten under her skin. Ivana told Robach, "I have the direct number to White House but I don't really want to call him there because Melania is there and I don't really want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that because I'm basically first Trump wife, okay? I'm first lady, okay?"

Ivana further elaborated that she speaks to Trump about every two weeks. The White House did not immediately return Romper's request regarding regular contact between the president and his ex-wife and it's not like the president's call logs are made public, much like the White House visitor logs aren't either.

Still, given the timing of Ivana's book release, one must take her claims that she speaks to the president regularly with a grain of salt. I mean, how much phone time can the president really have with Ivana when Trump has spent 67 days at the golf course since taking office and he spends most mornings angrily retweeting Fox & Friends?