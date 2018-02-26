If anyone has seen at least one season of The Bachelor, they know that the Fantasy Suite dates are a big deal because it's the "first night" the contestant and lead spend together, but how intimate they decide to get is completely up to them. So do Kendall and Arie have sex in the Fantasy Suite on The Bachelor? Even though The Bachelor makes a big deal about everything, the Fantasy Suite is different.

While it's always unspoken, the "rule" has classically been that leads don't have sex with contestants up until this point. Once they're in the fantasy suite, however, it's really the first time that the two are together when there are no cameras present (but, let's be real, they're still recording). That's mostly unspoken, too, but it's aways implied.

In recent years, I credit Nick Viall to bringing attention to the fact that sex often occurs in the fantasy suite. Arguably his most infamous moment on the franchise (yes, all 473298 seasons he was on) was because of the fantasy suite. Nick's first time on any show was Season 10 on The Bachelorette, vying for Andi Dorfman. On After the Final Rose, Nick confronted Andi as he was the runner-up (and that wouldn't be the last time). Nick revealed that he and Andi "made love" by asking her how she could do that if she "wasn't in love with him."

That moment sent shockwaves through Bachelor Nation because it confirmed everyone's suspicions on fantasy suite activities. Not to mention it also put him in a bad light for seeming to slut-shame his ex on national TV. Later on Season 21 of The Bachelor, when Nick was the lead, another contestant wasn't afraid to discuss intimate topics — and this time on the show itself. In the fantasy suite, Raven Gates told Nick she'd only have sex with one other person before (her ex) and that she'd never had an orgasm. Not only that, but Raven was not shy about being sexually satisfied after the fantasy suite. Which not only is awesome, but is indicative of what goes on during the date.

With Raven and Nick — and Nick and Andi before them — it's evident that, like many unspoken things during The Bachelor, that sex is implied to potentially happen during it. Now, on Season 22, Arie and the three remaining contestants are about to enter that weird, quasi-offensive place of people prying into their sex lives.

So, will Kendall and Arie have sex? At the end of the day, it's really not our place to know or care about the answer. Perhaps the show itself will drop a dozen hints, like they did with Raven; or maybe it'll come out later, like on After the Final Rose which has happened with Nick and others. Or, another possibility: what happened in the fantasy suite will be revealed later, even during next year's Bachelor.

This is what happened with Nick and the eventual Bachelorette the following season, Rachel Lindsay. On an appearance on the podcast Bachelor Party in January, Rachel said her fantasy suite date was ruined by Trump's election win. She found out the results in Finland before shooting the date, and it just put a damper on the entire thing. "I had my date the next day," Rachel said. "I couldn't get in the right head space. I drank a lot. I passed out in the fantasy suite. This is my first time actually saying that."

Rachel even said, "I just went to sleep. We had no quality time." So there's that answer. So, whatever happens with Kendall and Arie on Monday night, viewers may find out now, later, or never. And who cares, honestly. I'm very much in the camp "don't worry about sex lives of reality stars," and I know not everyone is in that camp, but it's not our business regardless. Bachelor Nation will see what goes down — on camera at least — soon.

