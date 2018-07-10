The new season of Floribama Shore is here, so get ready for more drama, hook-ups, and all around shenanigans. While the first season was all about the cast getting to know each other, Season 2 is more about how they get along with each other now that they know exactly how to push each other's buttons. Two cast members fans are particularly curious about are Nilsa and Gus. Based on the preview for Season 2 many viewers are wondering do Nilsa and Gus get together on Floribama Shore?

In case you don't recall, back in Season 1 Gus made it pretty clear early on that he was interested in Nilsa. He even asked her out on a date, which ended poorly, mainly because Nilsa was really interested in their other roommate, Jeremiah. However now, going into Season 2, Nilsa and Gus are both single again and it looks like this time around Nilsa is definitely interested in giving Gus a chance.

In the preview, Nilsa says she's "looking for a nice guy," and apparently that guy is Gus. She's seen kissing him in the trailer and it looks like Gus' feelings for her never changed. That said, will this really turn into a relationship or just be another hook-up that happens between roomies? If it does turn into a relationship how long can this possibly last?

MTV on YouTube

The shelf life of relationships on Floribama Shore is not long, but you never know. Nilsa and Gus wouldn't be the first couple in history to find true love on a reality show, and the fans are certainly rooting for them. One person tweeted, "Gus & Nilsa would be a cute couple. I mean, heck they did go on a date in the first season.. mind [sic] as well see what's there in this season. Doesn't hurt to try."

On the flip side, some fans are worried about how Nilsa and Gus getting together could affect Gus' friendship with Jeremiah. Nilsa and Jeremiah got into a number of disagreements last season, and Nilsa's feelings for him often turned to rage. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Nilsa claimed that she and Jeremiah's relationship will actually "grow" in Season 2, however.

"Last summer, I was the type of person who was like, if I don't like what you're saying, I'm like, 'F*ck you, I don't give a f*ck, I don't want to hear it,'" she said about the situation. "This time, it's like...I can't go around life like that. There's always going to be people who say something I don't like, and I can get upset over that, or I can just brush it off my shoulders."

Well it certainly seems like Nilsa has done a lot of growing up since Season 1, but has Jeremiah? And how exactly will Nilsa and Gus' hook-up/relationship affect all the other roomies? It's a little too early to tell, but it'll be interesting to see how this all plays out over the course of the season, especially because the trailer for the season also hints at someone being pregnant. There's been plenty of speculation about which of the four ladies could be with child, but for those fans who want Nilsa and Gus to live happily ever after, they can't help but hope that it might be Nilsa who's pregnant with Gus' baby. That would definitely be an interesting story line, especially since it doesn't seem like either of them are ready to have a child, especially not in that house.

Obviously there's plenty to look forward to in Floribama Shore Season 2, so you'll just have to keep watching to see what happens next.