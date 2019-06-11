If there's anyone in the world who is big on tradition, holidays, and uh, family lineage, it's the British Royal Family. Given that the world so closely follows them through marriages and pregnancies, it would only make sense that some may wonder, with the holiday around the corner on June 16, how do royals celebrate Father's Day? As it turns out, they're more like the rest of us than you'd think.

The royals have celebrated Father's Day recently the same way that most of us pay tribute to the paternal figures in our lives: a good, old fashioned IG shoutout. Though Prince Charles, Prince William and now Prince Harry might privately celebrate with their wives and children, as far as public displays of affection go, last year, as Harper's Bazaar reported, Kensington Royal posted a very special side-by-side throwback of the royal trio.

The photos featured Prince Charles with Prince William and Prince Harry, and then and Prince William all grown up with his own son, Prince George. At the time, there was a bit of backlash given that Princess Charlotte had already been born and was not pictured, but it's a pretty excusable issue, given that whoever made the post likely wanted the photos to be as similar as possible.

"Happy Father's Day. Wishing all the fathers out there a very happy day," the post read for last year.

Of course, so much has changed for the family, even since last year. Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third son, Prince Louis, and most recently, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle became parents for the first time, welcoming their own son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the family.

And to commemorate Prince Harry's first Father's Day, the U.K. based supermarket Morrison's is actually releasing a limited-edition gingerbread cookie called the "Gingerbread Prince" (an homage to Harry's hair color, perhaps? Clever.) The Standard reported that the cookie is decorated with red hair and a military uniform made of icing, and the label features a crown. The supermarket is also selling "Design Your Own Gingerbread Man" kits for the holiday, so that customers can create their own gingerbread dads. The kits are £2, according to The Daily Star, and come complete with colored icing and sugar coated beans.

From brother to brother, according to TODAY, Prince William and Kate Middleton said they were absolutely "thrilled" with the arrival of little Archie, and big bro Will even offered some advice to the new parents.

"We're absolutely thrilled and looking forward to seeing them in the next few days, when things have quietened down a bit," Prince William said, according to Vogue. "I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!"

Prince Harry seemed likewise as thrilled to welcome his first son. "I haven’t been in many births. This is definitely my first birth. But it was amazing. Absolutely incredible," he said, Town & Country reported. "I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for. So I’m just over the moon."

Over the moon they all are, and this Father's Day is sure to be one of the most special in their lives.