Adam and Danielle Busby's hands are always full. The business owners, stars of TLC's OutDaughtered, and parents to six young kids always seem to be doing something at every point throughout their very busy days. It would only make sense for them to have some extra help and hands throughout their house. So, do the Busbys have a nanny? Let's just say, they're not afraid to call on some extra help when they need it.

It's understandable why the Busbys would want some extra help from time to time. They are parents to six girls and five of them are quintuplets, which means five times the chaos. They have to deal with so many different wants and needs from their kids, as well as smoothing over any fights or tantrums. It's enough for any average parent to freak out about and ask for some extra help — and Adam and Danielle aren't afraid to ask for help from time to time.

In a 2016 interview with Channel Guide, Danielle admitted to having baby sitters lined up throughout the day, just in case she needs their assistance. "Some times I have help and sometimes I don't, and I'm OK with that," she said. "It might be anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour when I'm alone at home by myself. We're very hands on, and Adam knows how to do just as much as I do. Does he do it as well as I do? I'm going to answer that and say no. But he can do it, and he's good at it."

Hey, at least he's capable of doing it on his own.

And when they're not relying on sitters to help them out throughout the day, they aren't afraid to call on their family members for a little help, too. In one episode of OutDaughtered during season two, Danielle's sister, Ashley, and her husband helped watch the girls for a day, leaving Adam and Danielle to have some time for themselves (it didn't go super smoothly). Danielle's mom also spends a lot of time with the girls, according to InTouch Weekly.

So, Adam and Danielle might not have admitted to using a "nanny" to help them every single day. But, with the help of their baby sitters, they clearly have plenty of help when they need it. This isn't to say that the family hasn't received shame for hiring help. In 2017, OutDaughtered watchers were adamant that the family used a secret nanny that wasn't shown on camera (Adam and Danielle never directly addressed these claims).

Even when the couple is open about using a baby sitter so they can have a date night, they get parenting shamed for it. "Just because we have our kids doesn't mean that we should not go out and have time together," Danielle told Good Housekeeping in July.

She has a point. That alone time is so precious, and if they can afford to have some, why wouldn't they take it?

And if people are upset that the Busby family might need some help from time to time, Danielle told Good Housekeeping that their opinions aren't going to influence her decisions. "People have opinions and feel free to voice them, but I stay strong on who I am and who we are, and I'm sorry if you don't like that. We're trying to do what's best for our family and our kids."

Danielle and Adam are clearly going to defend themselves when it comes to the decisions they make for their family — like hiring a baby sitter to come watch the kids for a few hours while they go out on a date or accomplish a few major tasks.