Do The Duggars Have Pets? Here's How The Family Feels About Furry Friends

If you're a family and you have your own reality television show, odds are that it's because there's something a bit intriguing about you and your family. So, considering the fact that the stars of 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On are known for their strict rules, wondering whether the Duggars have pets is a totally valid question.

Short answer? It's complicated. The Duggar family may have plenty of little feet running around their house, but there aren't really a lot of paws present. In an interview with HuffPost, Jim Bob Duggar — the patriarch of the famous family — explained that at the beginning of his marriage to Michelle, they banned pets from their household. "I grew up watching TV, but when we got married a doctor friend of ours encouraged us not to have a pet or a TV the first year of marriage," he explained. "So we did that. For the first year we lived on love."

Jim Bob then went on to explain that they eventually got a TV and occasionally watch DVDs (but never broadcast television), but he didn't mention the pet thing again, which is kind of confusing. On several episodes of their show, 19 Kids & Counting, which is now off the air, viewers were able to see the family enjoy playing with cats and dogs.

But, usually when the kids are seen with a dog, it belongs to a friend. And as far as the cats go, the family actually did take in a litter of kittens back in 2012, which Michelle explained on her blog on the TLC website. The Duggars were working on a construction project when they found the cats, and Michelle described why they decided to keep them:

And even if they did survive we were pretty sure that they would become feral. So we decided to bring them home where we have two older kittens.

However, the family has also had some controversy when it comes to animals. While, obviously, many a joke has been made about the family breeding like rabbits, a more pertinent problem presented itself. As BuzzFeed reported back in 2015, Derrick Dillard, who is married to one of the older Duggar daughters, Jill, posted a video to his Instagram of him allegedly trying to "sled over a cat."

Although Dillard's post has now been deleted, BuzzFeed reported that it allegedly depicted him running over a cat in the snow with his sled. "Dillard posted the video March 1 of them enjoying a day in the snow, where he appears to sled intentionally into a cat while the family cheers him on," according to BuzzFeed.

BuzzFeed also reported that there were voices in the background of the video exclaiming, "Push him, push him, push him!" Dillard has reportedly since deleted the post, but BuzzFeed screenshot some of the comments on it, and it's clear that no one was impressed. According to BuzzFeed, one user commented:

It's disgusting that these people keep reproducing. He clearly tried to hit the cat. That hill is huge he could have taken a different path. And the laughter in the background is pure evil. I can't wait for this show to be cancelled. Y'all are just as bad as the Kardashians. At least they don't try to cover their fame with the name of God.

Romper's request for comment on the alleged incident regarding Dillard was not immediately returned.

Although it might seem strange to some people that such a large family doesn't have a bunch of furry friends by their side, keeping track of 19 kids and a handful of grandkids is certainly a big responsibility and enough to keep their family entertained.

