Do The Royal Kids Dress Up For Halloween? They May Don Cute Costumes On Oct. 31

It's that time of year again! Leaves are falling from the tress, all the good costumes Halloween are selling out at stores, and Oct. 31 is just around the corner. Which means it's only a matter of time before kids don their costumes and head out the door to fill their bags with candy. But about kiddos across the pond? Or, more specifically, do the royal kids dress up for Halloween like we do here?

When most people think of royalty, they probably don't automatically picture young princes and princesses frolicking around in costumes while trick-or-treating. But apparently, Prince William and Kate Middleton have allowed their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — to participate in this Halloween tradition. Just not out in public.

"In the past, the kids have dressed up and gone trick-or-treating within the grounds of Kensington Palace, knocking on their relatives and live-in staff members’ doors," an insider recently told Us Weekly, which reported that Prince George apparently already has a Halloween costume in mind: a policeman. No surprise there. After all, Prince William revealed in 2018 that Prince George is "obsessed" with police, according to TIME.

Meanwhile, according to Us Weekly, Prince Louis apparently has a "cute little Halloween costume" picked out for him and so does sister, Princess Charlotte, who will reportedly wear "a Disney outfit."

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

In 2017, royal protocol expert Christina Reeves shared with OK! Magazine what Halloween is typically like for the royals. “The royals certainly don't publicly celebrate Halloween, however, Kate's mother, Carole Middleton and sister, Pippa Middleton might well put their party planning skills to good use," Reeves explained. “It’s likely [William and Kate would] throw a private party for George and Charlotte behind closed doors. Whether it's rustling up a quick Pumpkin pie or soup, I'm sure they won't let it go unnoticed.”

Reeves also shed some light on why the Cambridge children don't go trick-or-treating outside of the palace grounds. "It's widely known the Queen and her family will never celebrate or indulge the spooky holiday publicly," she explained.

Of course, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aren't the only royals with little ones these days. What about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby boy, Archie? It's tough to say for sure, but it wouldn't be too surprising if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dressed up their 5-month-old for the occasion. Both Prince Harry and Markle have participated in Halloween festivities in the past, during which they likely wore costumes, after all. Back in 2016, in fact, when Prince Harry and Markle were still secretly dating, Prince Harry flew into Toronto to visit Meghan while she was filming Suits, according to The Sun. The pair reportedly attended a Halloween party during his visit to the city, The Star reported.

So the short answer to, "Do the royal children dress up for Halloween?" is: It sure sounds like it. However, out of respect for the Queen and for royal protocol, they'll definitely be keeping the spooky, costume-wearing fun away from the public eye and within palace grounds. Which is a shame, if you happen to be a royal fan. Because I don't know about you, but I could always use more photos of adorable royal kids in my life.