Sister Wives has managed to stay on the air for a whopping 13 seasons, and in that time, the Brown family has opened up just about every aspect of their lives to cameras. But fans may be wondering whether the Sister Wives have social media. In fact, they're all pretty savvy about it and have been using it to promote their various businesses for years.

Meri, Kody's first wife, is most active on Facebook at her LuLaRoe page, where she boasts 45,000 followers. Several members of the Brown family run LuLaRoe shops, a multi-level marketing company that sells women's clothing, and they harness their massive social media followings to do it. Meri is also on Instagram, where she even has "LuLaRoe" in her handle, and reaches an audience of 218,000 followers. Her only daughter Mariah also runs a LuLaRoe shop. In 2017, Meri was able to repurchase a historic home in Utah that had been in her family for generations, but was sold in the 1980s. It had been a dream of hers to get the house back in the family and convert it to a bed and breakfast, and in December of 2017, Meri announced the grand opening of Lizzie's Heritage Inn on Instagram. She has a Twitter account, too, but mostly uses it to repost her Instagram content, so if you don't follow her there, you aren't missing much.

Kody's second wife, Janelle, posts public Facebook updates at her business page Strive With Janelle. It's her wellness brand, where she sells swag and offers private health coaching (she became a certified health coach in 2017, according to her personal Facebook page). Her Instagram audience is around 193,000 and she also promotes Strive With Janelle there, along with various sponsored content deals. Janelle is on Twitter, but, again, mostly uses it to live-tweet the show and share her Instagram updates.

Christine, Kody's third wife, posts more updates on her personal Facebook page. She also — you guessed it — sells LuLaRoe, and harnesses her Instagram audience of about 165,000 to do it. She, too, uses Twitter to enthusiastically live-tweet the show and she offered some particularly fun insights recently into her daughter Aspyn's wedding, which has been a big storyline this season.

Like her sister wives, Kody Brown's fourth wife Robyn mostly only uses Twitter to live-tweet the show. She's probably the least ~personal~ on social media, harnessing her 126,000 Instagram followers to promote the family's online jewelry and clothing line boutique My Sister Wife's Closet. Technically, it's a family business, but it's pretty clear from one look at her Instagram page that My Sister Wife's Closet is obviously Robyn's baby. She didn't get on Instagram until February of last year — the latest adopter of all the Sister Wives — and she posts photos of the kids pretty sparingly. Her account is mostly dedicated to the boutique and promoting the show.

All in all, the Sister Wives have a pretty good grasp on social media and clearly understand how to make the most of their ~influencer~ status. You can watch and live-tweet along with them when Sister Wives airs Sunday nights on TLC.