As he portrays a fiercely devoted father going through a divorce in the Academy Award nominated film Marriage Story, some may wonder if Adam Driver has kids in real life as well. The 36-year-old actor, who is nominated for Best Actor at this year's Oscars, is very private when it comes to his personal life, but has confirmed on a few occasions that he is a father.

Driver is married to actress Joanne Tucker. The couple met while both attending The Juilliard School in New York City, according to Oprah Magazine, and got married in 2013. Since then, they have welcomed a son together. While he doesn't often speak about fatherhood, Driver did confirm that he has a son during his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live earlier this year.

"Some facts about me: I'm a husband and a father. But it's in that order — I've been very clear with my son about that," the actor joked. "He's second to everything."

Driver described to the New Yorker in October that keeping his son's birth a secret was a "military operation," which seemed like an appropriate comparison considering that he was in the Marines. "My job is to be a spy — to be in public and live life and have experience," he explained. "But, when you feel like you're the focus, it's really hard to do that."

Although Driver has confirmed he is a dad, he and his wife have chosen to keep many details about their son to themselves. For example, they have not revealed their son's name, age, or any other distinguishable details about him. And, with all that said, unsurprisingly, you certainly won't find any photos of his son online either.

While Driver doesn't talk about his son or his role as a father often, he does on occasion. So who knows, he may share a little update about #DadLife at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday night.