Warning: spoilers ahead for the Sharp Objects novel!

There is a killer targeting girls on Sharp Objects, and none of the young women of Wind Gap are safe. Two girls, Ann Nash and Natalie Keene, have already been killed. The town has taken some precautions by setting a curfew, but that doesn't stop kids like Amma Crellin and her friends from sneaking out at all hours. Amma could be in danger like any other girl in Wind Gap. But does Amma die on Sharp Objects?

I'm going to spoil it for you outright and tell you no, she doesn't. The HBO series is based on a novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn, which means all its twists and turns are out there if you'd like to read them. Unless the show deviates entirely from its source material (which seems unlikely, since it's been staying fairly true so far) then it's safe to say that Amma makes it all the way to the end.

There's one good reason why Amma remains far outside the killer's grasp, though she does get close to harmful situations in other ways. And that's because the police in Wind Gap have it all wrong: it's not a strange man from out of town murdering girls. Spoiler #2: It's Amma.

The identity of the killer is a last minute shock in the book, though the clues were there throughout the novel. Like many of the women in the story, Amma possesses a lot of anger and she expresses it by taking violent action against the people around her. She likes to control people and torment them, which she did to both Ann and Natalie with the help of her gaggle of friends. But even though Amma can't be killed because she's the killer, there is the very real possibility that she could have died, because she isn't the only murderer in Wind Gap. She isn't even the only murderer in the Crellin family.

The death of Marian, Adora's second child and Camille's sister, is a big part of both the show and the book. She had been sick throughout her childhood before passing away, which crushed both Camille and Adora. But what Camille discovers over the course of the novel is that Adora was actually the one manipulating the entire situation: she made Marian sick so that she could also make her better, and reap in all the attention for being such a saintly and caring mother. She has a psychological disorder called Munchausen by proxy. But she went too far and Marian died.

Adora continues to do the same thing to Amma, so there is always the possibility that she could take it too far again and cause Amma's death. The climax of the novel sees Adora inflicting her illness-causing pills and potions on both Camille and Amma before being arrested for the murders of Ann and Natalie. It's soon revealed that she didn't actually kill them, but it shows how close Adora's other children came to joining their late sister.

Amma is in danger in her own home, though it's not something anyone is aware of for years and years. That abuse certainly contributes to Amma lashing out at others, but it's no excuse for the horrors she unleashes on Ann and Natalie. Amma is a complicated character, made more complex by how young she is when she commits her crimes. She has no control at home so she takes it out on other girls in extreme ways, targeting those she feels are getting more attention from her family than she is.

Amma might be in trouble in many ways, but she survives to the end of the story.