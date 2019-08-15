In the three months since Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's birth, folks around the world have delighted in following the young royal's developments. And yet one question has largely remained unanswered: Does baby Archie look like Prince Harry? Turns out, the young royal may have inherited one special trait from his dad, according to a new report in People.

According to People, Archie may have inherited his father's infamous fiery locks. And thank goodness for that because I don't know if you can name a baby Archie and then have them grow up to be a blonde or, dare I say it, a brunette. While neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle have confirmed the news, a source close to the royal couple told People their 3-month-old son was beginning to grow into his looks. "He's a happy baby," People reported the source said. "He has lovely, puffy little legs, and tufts of reddish hair. He's really adorable."

Previously, Markle and Prince Harry had told reporters they weren't quite sure which one of them baby Archie seemed to resemble most. "We're still trying to figure that out," footage from CBC News revealed Markle said when introducing her newborn son to the press for the first time during a photoshoot at St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

"Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks," Prince Harry added. "We're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. His looks are changing every single day so who knows."

Of course, Prince Harry is right. A baby's appearance can change significantly in the first few weeks and months of their life. According to the pregnancy brand What To Expect, babies can go from appearing thin with puffy eyes and a pointy or cone-shaped head at birth to plump and round-bottomed within their first month. What's more, What To Expect, notes that a baby's eye color may change, sometimes repeatedly, within the first three to six months of their life. Any hair a baby was born with may fall out only to grow back in a different shade, or the hair color a child has throughout their early childhood may grow darker as they continue to age.

So, while baby Archie is reported to have red hair now, there's no guarantee that he'll grow up to have his father's signature red hair or that his hair will even retain the slightest bit of a red hue. It's worth noting, however, that photos of a young Prince Harry show that, even as a toddler, Archie's dad's hair had something of a reddish tint to it when compared to his older brother's distinctly blonde locks. Still, for all we know, baby Archie may ultimately end up a brunette like his mother.

Both Markle and Prince Harry have appeared to be overjoyed with their son. In announcing the news of Archie's birth in early May, Prince Harry told reporters he already thought his son was "to die for." "As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon,” Town & Country reported Prince Harry said.

It's likely that whatever hair color baby Archie grows up to have, his parents will love and cherish him.