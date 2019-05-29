Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's genes are strong. As you may have noticed, the couple's four children, all under the age of 6, tend to bear a big resemblance to their parents. But when it comes to their youngest daughter, does Chicago look more like Kim Kardashian or Kanye West? Well, the 1-year-old is definitely is her mother's mini-me, as evidenced by a new baby-filtered Snapchat taken by Kardashian herself.

OK, for starters, Snapchat's new filters are loads of fun; they let you see what you'd look like with facial hair, smoother features, or what you would look like as a "baby." TBH, they're amazing. Essentially, the baby filter takes away "mature" features and makes you look more baby-like by giving you bigger eyes and chubbier cheeks, according to Newsweek. And Kardashian is clearly a huge fan of these filters, especially the baby face one.

On Tuesday, Kardashian took to Snapchat to share selfies of her with the baby face filter on. In the video selfies, Kardashian can be seen with a smaller face and chubbier cheeks, checking herself out in the camera. But she looks strikingly similar to 1-year-old daughter Chicago. And Kardashian seemed to think so, too. "I literally look like Chicago," she said. "I love my mommy, she's the best."

Kardashian and West are the parents to four children: 5-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old son Saint, 1-year-old daughter Chicago, and their newborn son Psalm. But Kardashian is confident that her third child is her twin. In fact, during an appearance on Ashley Graham's podcast, Pretty Big Deal in October, Kardashian opened up about her daughter's appearance, saying that Chicago "looks like, honestly, my twin mixed with Saint," according to People. "It's like the two of us in her... I think I was so nervous to have a surrogate and to have that connection that God was like, 'I'm going to make her look just like you.'"

I mean, she has a point. Her daughter, born via surrogate in January 2018, looks so much like her, it's a little shocking. And Kardashian's Twitter followers seem to agree, taking to the website to share their reactions to her video using the "baby filter."

If anyone had any doubts about the Kardashian genes, rest assured they are super strong — and this reverse-aging Instagram filter only proves that.

Kardashian is on to something. Parents who are determined to find out who their kids take after should use this filter to get down to the bottom of that. The filter's reverse aging capabilities can bring out those child-like features so similar to their own children, that putting it on can reveal if their kid looks more like mom or dad. Kardashian isn't the first celebrity to do this; Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore posted a video of herself on Instagram using the baby filter, asking her fans if she resembles her 6-month-old daughter, Brooklyn Daly. But unlike Kardashian, most people determined that Moore's daughter looks just like her husband, rather than herself.

Only time will tell if Chicago actually resembles Kardashian when she's older, or if any of her siblings will take the crown from her. But until then, it's safe to say 1-year-old Chicago is basically her mom's twin.