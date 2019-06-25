Seeing our favorite celebrities go through some of the most meaningful milestones in life is undoubtedly exciting, and even more so when we look forward into what the future might hold for them. When news broke that Chris Pratt was engaged, it was clear he was at the beginning of his happily ever after. Earlier this month, he got married, likely leaving many wondering: Does Chris Pratt want more kids? Here's what he's said about having a family with his new wife.

When asked about what the future holds for him and Katherine Schwarzenegger, he told Entertainment Tonight: "The future? Oh. Lots of kids, maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life. I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.” Yeah, that couldn't possibly sound dreamier, Chris.

Pratt shares a 6-year-old son with former wife, Anna Faris, and in a separate interview with EW, Faris shared that they have gotten to a great place with co-parenting. "Chris and I work really hard [to co-parent] because we have Jack. That is sort of the long game idea and making sure Jack is really happy, which makes us really happy," she explained.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger got married earlier this month. The couple's relationship moved fast, as they got engaged within a year of dating, Town & Country reported.

Though it might seem quick for some, a source previously told People that it was the right path for them, and that they are happy together. “For someone on the outside, it might seem their engagement came too quickly,” the source said. “But for everyone close to them, it feels like they have been dating much longer than they actually have.”

The insider added:

They never had a typical relationship. It very much helped that Chris already knew Maria [Katherine's mother]. They didn’t have to take things slowly because they were getting to know each other’s families. Katherine’s family instantly treated Chris like a family member.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love," Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram. "It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

For his part, it's already clear that Pratt is an amazing father. In an interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, he explained that his approach was all about balance, PopSugar reported.

"I'm probably the strict parent, but also pretty loving and affectionate as well," he said. "I think you've got to get respect, do what you say you're going to do, and make your kids toe the line and all that stuff," he said during the same interview. "But at the same time, you give them lots of hugs and kisses."

It seems like Schwarzenegger truly lucked out with a gracious and loving husband, one who will be an amazing dad, and awesome partner to kick back and "enjoy the sunset" with. We couldn't be happier for what's ahead for the couple.