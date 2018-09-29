If there's anything America cannot get enough of, it's unique families, and how they live their day-to-day lives. TLC documents many of these stories, and the latest to hit the network's lineup is the Waldrop family, who had three sons before they tried for one more baby, and were surprised that their fertility treatments gave them six more. Though there are so many questions fans likely have about the family, one is this: Does Courtney Waldrop work? The Sweet Home Sextuplets mom had a career before she was on TV.

According to Waldrop's personal Facebook page, she used to be employed by Albertville City Schools, as a teacher. On the social media network, her work information states her position with the district in the past tense, implying that she likely left after she had her sextuplets.

Now, of course, the entire Waldrop family stars on their TLC series. WAFF 48 reported on Tuesday that during an interview, Waldrop said she and her husband are grateful for their family and that they can share their life with the world. “Our journey has been absolutely incredible," she said. "We have been blessed beyond measure. We had six healthy babies and they are perfect in every way and God truly answered every prayer. It’s been a miracle,” Courtney said.

The Waldrop sextuplets, Rayne, Layke, Rivers, Tag, Blu, and Rawlings, are doing well, developmentally, their dad explained in the same interview. “They’re just starting to crawl now. Developmentally wise, they’re not really behind what a normal nine-month-old would be considering they were 30 weeks when they were born. They were 10 weeks premature. They’re crawling and really getting around now. They’re doing great. We’re really proud of how they’ve come along,” Eric said. He continued:

We’ve been able to tell a difference in their personalities for a long time, but now that they’re crawling and moving around, they’re separating themselves even more. They have their different looks and their different personalities. They’re getting really fun! It’s about to get wild at our house.

Courtney continued saying that their older sons are actually doing very well with the babies, and that though they were curious how the adjustment would go, so far, so good.

“Our three boys love the babies. We wondered how it was going to change our lives with our three big boys, but they love their baby brothers and sisters. They help us take care of them. They’re wonderful,” Courtney said of her older sons. “From the very beginning, we really focused on trying to incorporate them in everything. We didn’t want them to be separate with the babies and the other children doing separate things. Especially now that the babies are getting bigger and stronger, the big boys are just constantly playing and helping,” Eric affirmed.

Back in August of last year, the couple announced that they were expecting sextuplets. In an interview with People, Courtney shared some of her fears, the foremost being whether or not she'd be able to successfully carry that many children at once. “I was scared to death,” she said. “I’m a smaller framed girl, and my first thoughts were on how I was going to successfully get six kids here without something happening to them or me. There was a lot of fear. We didn’t know what to do or think.”

Courtney continued to explain that her fear was in part fueled by the fact that though she had little trouble conceiving, she struggled to maintain her pregnancies. “It was devastating because I can get pregnant so easily, I just can’t hold on to them. It was upsetting, but we had experienced it before and I knew I had a medical issue that contributed to it," she added.

However, Courtney did deliver six healthy babies, and as their journey has really just begun, the world can watch intently as this family of 11 makes it all work.