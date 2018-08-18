For those who can't get enough of TLC's shows about families with a ton of kids — such as 19 Kids & Counting, Counting On, and Sister Wives — then Outdaughtered just might be your latest obsession. The series features a young couple named Adam and Danielle Busby who have six little girls — oh, and five of them happen to be quintuplets. (Yes, that's five babies all at once!) Currently, the Busbys are parents to 7-year-old Blayke and 3-year-old quints: Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker. After having so many children in such a short time frame, the general consensus might be that Adam and Danielle have put their baby-making days behind them. But does Danielle Busby want more children?

With five 3-year-olds in the house and a 7-year-old, it's probably safe to assume Adam and Danielle have their hands full. And if you've ever watched an episode of Outdaughtered, you've probably noticed there's never a dull (or quiet) moment when all six girls are awake. However, Adam and Danielle manage all the chaos like troopers. And now that the quints are older, it seems as if they're able to spend time together as a couple again — and on a regular basis. "I think the biggest thing we feel — and what we tell other people — is scheduling is key," Danielle told All The Moms back in July, of spending alone time with her husband, according to USA Today. "I know it might sound tedious and weird, but you’ve got to make time for it." She continued:

Most Fridays or Saturdays, one of them is date night for us and one of them is family night. We found that we need to be out of the house to catch up and not get distracted. We enjoy each other and love each other and want to hang out together, it’s just we have to plan it.

Logistically at least, it sounds as if life is getting a little more manageable now that the quints are 3, sleeping through the night, and potty-trained. So Adam and Danielle could very well be considering adding to their brood. Then again, Adam already had a vasectomy — or did he? In a Season 3 teaser for Outdaughtered, it appears as if there was a recent pregnancy scare for the Busbys. “I haven’t had my period yet,” Danielle says in the teaser, according to People. “Seriously, like, how late are you?” Adam wonders. “You should know that." Danielle then points out, “I don’t have to know it anymore!” wondering why he's making such a big deal out of it. In the next scene, she seems to accuse Adam, “You didn’t really get a vasectomy?” Holy plot twist!

Of course, even if Adam did get a vasectomy like Danielle thought (the subject hasn't yet been brought up in the new season), the procedure isn't 100-percent fool-proof. Plus, he could get a reversal if they really wanted to try for another baby. But still. As Danielle explained in a blog post about their struggle with infertility, the Busbys spent months taking fertility medication and going through IUI (intrauterine insemination) before they were able to conceive Blayke, and then, later, the quints. So in all likelihood, they would need some extra help for baby number seven.

At this point, it isn't entirely clear whether Danielle and Adam Busby plan to have more children. In the past — when the quints were still babies — Danielle seemed dead-set on closing up the baby factory. But their daughters are older now, and who knows? Danielle could very well be experiencing a bit of baby fever after all. I guess fans will just have to keep watching Outdaughtered to find out!