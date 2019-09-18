Fans of TLC's Counting On are likely pumped about the new season starting in October. So many exciting changes have happened this year — including a slew of pregnancy announcements — that the show is sure to be fast-paced. Meanwhile, some fans might be wondering what Jill and Derick are up to these days since their split from TLC. Like, does Derick Dillard work now that they're not on Counting On?

Naturally, Duggar fans have wondered through the years how, exactly, the Dillards make ends meet. Derick worked as a tax accountant at Walmart's headquarters from 2014 to 2015 after returning from his mission trip in Nepal and marrying Jill, according to Cheat Sheet. (His degree is in accounting, after all.) But after just one year there, Derick left this position to again pursue missionary work. During this time, the Dillards were still appearing on Counting On, which was presumably a source of income. But that all changed in 2017.

You might remember TLC cut ties with Derick following his transphobic comments about I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings in 2017, according to E! News. Although Jill has made a handful of appearances — like during Jessa Seewald's birth and at her siblings' weddings — there haven't been any direct updates concerning the Dillards on Counting On. If you haven't kept up with the Dillards via social media since they parted with TLC, allow me to catch you up to speed on what Derick is up to these days.

Derick started law school in August 2018, as Jill announced on the family's website. "We are excited to announce our future plans!” she wrote at the time. “We will be remaining stateside for now as Derick is beginning law school at the University of Arkansas. We look forward to seeing how God will continue to direct our family in this new chapter of life!”

Since then, it looks like Derick briefly worked as a law clerk for the Arkansas Attorney General for two months, according to his LinkedIn profile. Now that law school is presumably back in session, Dillard has taken on an entirely different type of side hustle: Food delivery man. Specifically, he is working for Grubhub, according to Inquisitr. "This is how I get date ideas!" Derick captioned an Instagram photo of himself holding Grubhub bags. "How do you make extra cash? Would love to hear in the comments below."

Plenty of Instagram followers praised Derick for his hard work. One person commented, "Make that coin! Good for you, working hard and teaching your boys that no job is below anyone as long as you have your honesty and integrity. Bless you and your family!"

Another Instagram user wrote, "I’m in law school as well, and I know a ton of people who deliver grub hub during their time off! Keep it going Derick!"

Meanwhile, Jill commented, "Haha Nice pic babe."

Others were a little confused by the news of Derick's new gig because he's previously worked as an accountant. "Hard to comprehend why a certified accountant is delivering," one person commented. "Grub Hub drivers don't make much." To that, Derick replied, "It’s easier to schedule when I might only have an hour or two available at a time during law school." (Makes sense to me.)

So there you have it, folks! While juggling law school and caring for his two young sons, Israel and Samuel, Derick Dillard is also working as a Grubhub delivery man. Who knows? If you happen to live in the Fayetteville, Arkansas, area, maybe Derick will deliver your next meal.