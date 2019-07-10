The live-action remake of The Lion King hits theaters on July 19, and the premiere is so close, I can practically taste the buttery popcorn and smuggled in $1 candy at this very moment. But while many fans like me are counting down the days until the premiere, others might be busy trying to find out more information about the voice actors behind the highly-anticipated remake. And somewhere down the rabbit hole that is online research, I'm sure some have wondered: Does Donald Glover have kids?

In case you need a refresher, Donald Glover is the voice of adult Simba. But many might know him as Childish Gambino, a recording artist responsible for hits like "This Is America" and "Feels Like Summer." Oh, and he also happens to be a comedian, writer, producer, director, and DJ.

Translation: Glover can do it all. And when he isn't getting paid for his many talents, Glover is busy juggling another title: dad. As it turns out, he's the father of two little ones, according to People.

The world first learned that Glover is a father back in January 2017, when the actor casually let the news slip at the Golden Globes. During his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, he said, according to E! News: "I really want to say thank you to my son and the mother of my son for making me believe in people again and things being possible, so thank you." Talk about a low-key reveal.

By June 2017, fans learned the name of Glover's son — but only because he gave a shoutout before performing his song, "Baby Boy" at the Governor's Ball in New York City, according to E! News. "This song is dedicated to everybody in this crowd and my young son, Legend," he said. Legend was reportedly born in 2016, according to People.

So, at this point, fans know Glover and his partner, Michelle, have a son named Legend — who is about 3 years old. But because Glover is so private, many were surprised when he announced the impending arrival of his second son at the Emmys in 2017. “I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life. I want to thank my unborn son — we’re listening to Stevie [Wonder] tonight,” he said during his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Comedy, according to W magazine.

Glover and Michelle welcomed their second son in January 2018, according to The Hollywood Reporter — although there still isn't any word on the little one's name.

Honestly? I have all the respect in the world for celebrities like Glover who choose to draw a hard line between their professional and personal lives. To allow kids to live a relatively "normal" life without paparazzi, the public criticism, or the expectations that come with having famous parents can be a gift. And if Donald Glover's kids do decide one day that they want to be known, that'll be their choice.