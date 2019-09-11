Jennifer Lopez can do just about anything, as she has demonstrated throughout the years with her incredible singing, acting, and dancing skills. Clearly, Lopez is used to juggling a lot, so it makes sense with a new movie coming up and a wedding, she has even bigger plans. What am I talking about, exactly? Jennifer Lopez said she wants more kids, suggesting that she isn't done with this chapter of her life just yet.

Lopez, 50, has been extremely public about her incredible love for her fiancé, baseball legend Alex Rodriguez. And as Lopez told Hoda Kotb Tuesday, she also has a great passion for motherhood. Case in point: When Kotb, who interviewed Lopez for her Sirius XM/Today Show Radio collaboration, asked the actor if she and Rodriguez are planning to expand the family, she replied with an enthusiastic yeah.

Lopez already has 11-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez has Natasha, 14, and Ella, 1, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Somehow, Lopez's reply makes total sense. Although the performer may have celebrated her 50th birthday back in July, Lopez's high energy (she's starring as a stripper who leads a con against Wall Street jerks in the upcoming film Hustlers, learning pole dancing for the role) make it clear she'd rock it with another bundle of joy. Why not, right?

SiriusXM on YouTube

And as Lopez pointed out to Ellen DeGeneres last year, according to Refinery 29: "I try not to think about age...I go more with how I feel inside, and I feel very youthful and energetic. I feel like I have a lot of energy still." Age is just a number, after all.

Kotb also pried out of Lopez that specific wedding plans ARE in the works, but Lopez was a tad coy about the timeline. It also sounds like Lopez might consider performing at the 2020 Super Bowl's Halftime Show, which would be amazing.

Meanwhile, what does Rodriguez think about all this? He thinks very highly of Lopez, so I assume he'd love the chance to procreate with her. But it's unclear if he would be ready to take that next step, at least for now.

What is clear? Lopez seems to have family and kids on her mind, especially where it concerns her future with Rodriguez. "I honestly think God brought us together because we are so similar," she told Kotb about her relationship. "We [make each other] raise our games, as people...He's been very successful on his own and I've had my success as well...but we need each other to help us keep evolving and growing, to create a family."

These two really seem to have found something special together, with both of their Instagrams making you feel touched by all of the love. It appears the pair's sets of kids have bonded fantastically, too, which isn't always an easy thing when blending families. And I wouldn't be surprised if this couple adds at least one new member to their family, if not more.