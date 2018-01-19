Does Jinger Duggar Have A Tattoo? Her Husband's Ink Has Left Many Fans Wondering

It's pretty well known that the Duggar family abides by some pretty strict rules. From dating, to dress codes, and even social media accounts, the reality TV family is almost as famous for their rules as they are for their sizable brood. Fans seem to curious, though, about one Duggar daughter in particular lately and her history of *bending* some of her family's rules, particularly regarding her wardrobe and whether 24-year-old Jinger Duggar actually has a tattoo. She may wear pants, but that doesn't mean she's one to rebel that much against her family's rule book.

Some fans may think that because she posts photos to her Instagram of herself donning a pair of pants — and she and husband Jeremy Vuolo were married for more than a year before they announced they were expecting their first child together — that means she may also dabble in a little body ink, especially because her husband does indeed have a tattoo on his arm. Well, if you thought so, you're mistaken.

The Duggar family doesn't have a literal rule book outlining everything they're against, at least available for public consumption, but considering the fact that they are against girls wearing pants, using birth control, and listening to modern music, it would make sense that they'd be against tattoos, as many Christians are. Leviticus 19:28 says that Christians shouldn't get tattoos, so it's not that far of a leap to assume that the Duggars would be against them:

Ye shall not make any cuttings in your flesh for the dead, nor print or tattoo any marks upon you: I am the Lord.

Even though Jinger has done some pretty quote-unquote rebellious things, she has yet to get a tattoo, that she's shown, anyway.

However, it's understandable to think that Jinger might have a tattoo considering the fact that her husband does. Jeremy, who was a professional soccer player before he became a pastor, has had a very different past than his wife. While Jinger was wearing long skirts and going to church and learning about famous Christians, Jeremy was getting arrested?

As In Touch Weekly reported, Jeremy "was arrested on Jan. 16, 2008 for harassing a police officer" at a college party. However, he has clearly grown in those 10 years since the incident. "I was part of the college party scene and was living foolishly," he said, according to In Touch Weekly. "I’m not perfect, but I sought out accountability and I now see great victory in my life." And In Touch Weekly also uncovered the tattoo that's on Jeremy's arm, shown oh so briefly on an episode of Counting On.

Usually, Jeremy is seen wearing longer sleeves in order to cover to tattoo. However, In Touch has reported:

The 29-year-old minister usually keeps his tattoo — featured on his upper right arm — hidden, there have been a few times that it’s been shown on Counting On. While it’s hard to make out what he has inked on his body, many viewers have speculated that it’s a bible verse — considering his dedication to his religion.

Although some have wondered whether Jinger has a tattoo, there's actually another Duggar sister who has been pretty free with the rules. According to The Hollywood Gossip, not only does Jill Duggar have a nose ring, but also recently uploaded a photo to her Instagram page of a temporary tattoo on her hand.

Obviously, the tattoo is just henna, and it's temporary, but fans still freaked out. Of course, neither of these developments would be newsworthy if they happened to any other families, but with the Duggars, any sort of bending of the rules calls attention After all, the 19 Kids and Counting family has made it known that they hold themselves to some pretty high standards. So when one member of the family seemingly breaks a rule, everyone starts talking. But in the meantime, fans can lay this one question to rest.

