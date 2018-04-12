Does Khloe's Daughter Baby Thompson Have A Middle Name? It Might Be Crowd-Sourced

Well, she is here! After much speculation and CIA-level analysis of her movements, Khloé Kardashian has reportedly delivered a baby girl safely in Cleveland, Ohio. The biggest question on fans' minds was naturally what she would name her firstborn (and will it start with a K), along with what the surname would be. But people were equally curious to know if Khloe's daughter had a middle name — and if so, what it meant.

Kardashian's baby shower included a table asking guests to "help Khloé find a name for Baby Thompson," with a neon sign that read "Baby Thompson" setting off the festivities with an appropriate level of ~extra~. Meanwhile, the final message that Khloé Kardashian sent to her daughter prior to delivery featured an unusual pet name. "We are ready whenever you are little mama 🦋," she captioned an Instagram post, using a butterfly emoji, and spurring fans to recall the speculation over her sister, Kylie Jenner's, baby name, following similar theming. But after TMZ reported the delivery, Kardashian left fans to fill in the blanks. And fans were more than happy to crowd-source...

Middle names are typically used to pay homage to a family member, and Khloé's middle name, Alexandra, is a contender to be given to her daughter. In an appearance on Ellen earlier this year, Khloé said that if she had a boy, she would consider naming him "Tristan Thompson Jr.," after his father — and she obviously felt that honoring his father was important, for all the "Baby Thompson" branding at her shower.

But given that she has had a girl, the smart money is either on a name starting with a K or a T — two choices she told Ellen she favors — or a family name, or a more "normal" every day name. The middle name of course complements the first name, and in the U.S., if often shorted to the initials — perhaps why middle names starting with the letter J are so popular in America.

Khloé's baby girl joins cousins North West, Saint, and Chicago, to aunt Kim Kardashian; Mason, Penelope, and Reign, to aunty Kourtney Kardashian; baby Dream, born to Rob Kardashian, and of course baby Stormi, to Aunty Kylie Jenner.

TMZ reports that husband Tristan Thompson was at the birth, along with Kourtney, Kim, Kris Jenner, and Khloé's best friend, Malika. Being the closest people to Khloé, and a rich source of K names, many bets were placed on them to be honored as Khloé and Thompson chose a baby name. Kris Jenner's middle name is Mary — it is tradition for the maternal grandmother to pass a middle name, if not a first name, on to their grandchildren. Rob Kardashian is of course named after his father, Robert Kardashian.

Those going for the deepest cuts may have looked into Kylie Jenner's Instagram post, uploaded during labor, of her fingernails sparkling for clues as to the baby's name. Sparkly? Iridescent? Moon Baby? The guesses were endless.

Ultimately, the decision of what middle name Khloé should give her baby was complicated by reported family pressure not to give her daughter Thompson's surname, following allegations that he had kissed another woman, reported by TMZ and the Daily Mail. Khloé had reportedly planned to name the baby "Thompson," but late-breaking news just days ahead of her delivery complicated matters.

